WoW Dragonflight: How to Use Infusers in the Dracthyr Starting Zone

The pre-patch for World of Warcraft Dragonflight is here and players are hurriedly making their new Dracthyr Evokers and experiencing the new starting zone for them. The new starting zone aims to teach players about the new mechanics introduced with the new race and class. However, if you mess up a part of the tutorial you will have to wait for the ability cooldown before you can try again. Infusers have been added to speed up the cooldown process but they can be easily looked over. Let’s go over how you use the infusers in the Dracthyr starting zone in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

How to Use Infusers in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

During any quest that is teaching you how to use a new Evoker ability in the new starting zone, you may notice an optional objective to use an infuser to reset your ability cooldowns. This is a great addition as most tutorials will have you using an ability that has a cooldown of a few minutes and having to wait the full cooldown between attempts can be such a drag.

The main issue with the infusers is that they blend in with the background. They are marked on the minimap but that just puts you in the right area to find one. With all the ancient architecture around the area, it isn’t hard to pass over the infusers as a piece of background scenery. Especially since they don’t have an outline or anything to let you know you can interact with them aside from slightly changing your mouse when you hover over them.

The infusers that you are looking to use are crystal-like eggs on a small stone pedestal. They can generally be found next to the objective locations. For example, if you need to heal groups of Dracthyr you can generally find an infuser right next to each group.

To use an infuser you just need to right-click on it. You will notice a channel bar appear but you don’t need to finish the channel to reset your ability cooldowns. Just clicking on the infuser will instantly reset your cooldowns. The channel meter seems to be for some animation your character does next to the infuser.

This could be a bug at the moment and you normally need to finish the channel bar to reset your cooldowns, but at the moment you don’t need to. As you experience the new class, you will want to customize the new UI features that have been added to the game.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight is set to release on November 28.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022