How to Get Retro Glove in Slap Battles

Image: Arcwise and Roblox Corporation

Are you looking to get the Retro Glove in Slap Battles? This unique glove has some of the most complicated steps for unlocking in the game, but with this guide, you should have no trouble getting the Retro Glove in Roblox Slap Battles!

Unlocking the Retro Glove in Roblox Slap Battles

Players can obtain the Retro Glove in Slap Battles by first acquiring the Parkour Pwner Badge. In order to get the Parkour Pwner Badge, you will need the Glitch, Recall, and Error Gloves, which we detail how to get below.

Glitch Glove: Collect a Jet or Phase Orb that was slapped by an error.

Collect a Jet or Phase Orb that was slapped by an error. Recall Glove: Obtained by getting the Repressed Memories Badge.

Obtained by getting the Repressed Memories Badge. Error Glove: Hidden behind a Golden Moai Statue in the lobby.

Once you have collected the necessary gloves, you can now make steps toward getting the Parkour Pwner Badge for the Retro Glove. Keep in mind that you will need more than one player to complete this. Here is how you can get the Retro Glove in Slap Battles:

Have the person who wants the Retro Glove wear the Recall Badge. Have a player with the Glitch Glove use their ability on the Recall wearer. Next, the player with the Recall Glove must use their ability. Lastly, have the Error Glove user slap the Recall user.

Following those steps in the order mentioned will teleport the Recall Glove wearer to a different location on the map. This new location is called the Retro Obby and contains a parkour obstacle course the player must complete. Once the obstacle course is completed, the player will be rewarded with the Parkour Pwner Badge, officially unlocking the Retro Glove for in-game use.

What Does the Retro Glove Do in Roblox Slap Battles?

The Retro Glove is a powerful glove that has a unique ability that changes your slapping into a sword, making you more intimidating than ever! Additionally, it comes with three abilities: Ban Hammer, Bomb, and Rocket Launcher. Ban Hammer will knock foes backward, the bomb causes an explosion, and Rocket Launcher shoots a rocket forward, exploding everything in its path!

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2023