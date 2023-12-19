How to Get Santa Glove in Slap Battles

Image: Arcwise and Roblox Corporation

Slap Battles is a Roblox game all about slapping your friends (oddly enough) and showing off your cool-looking gloves to the community. Since Christmas is approaching, it’s time to learn how to get a Santa Glove in Slap Battles with this guide.

Unlocking the Santa Glove in Roblox Slap Battles

Players can get the Santa Glove in Slap Battles by participating in the Snowball Smash Christmas event. This is a brand new game mode, and if the player earns the Epic Christmas Swag Points Accumulator Badge while playing in it, they will be rewarded with a Santa Glove to show off the Christmas spirit. Players will need to earn a total of 40 Epic Christmas Swag Points to unlock and acquire the Epic Christmas Swag Points Accumulator Badge.

How to Earn Epic Christmas Swag Points in Slap Battles

The Snowball Smash Christmas event is a king of the hill type game, where your objective is to hold a specific location on the map for as long as possible. One Epic Christmas Swag Point is rewarded to players every 5 minutes they hold the position. In other words, considering you need 40 Epic Christmas Swag Points to acquire the Epic Christmas Swag Points Accumulator Badge for the Santa Glove, you will need to hold the position for a total of 200 minutes.

Related: How to Get Boogie Glove in Slap Battles

The good news is that all points don’t need to be obtained in one match; they stack in the following matches. This means no progress is lost, and if you consistently win each round of the Snowball Smash Christmas Event, you will be earning the Accumulator Badge and the Santa Glove soon enough!

Gathering a group of friends or communicating with other players online can significantly increase your chances of holding the location for extended periods and winning the match. This game mode is teamwork-based, and working together will lead to more Epic Christmas Swag Points.

How to Access the Snowball Smash Christmas Mode in Slap Battles

Accessing the Snowball Smash Christmas mode is as easy as interacting with the blue portal next to the No Oneshots portal. Once you find and interact with the portal, select the Snowball Smash Christmas mode to be brought into the mini-game. Be prepared for a challenge, as most players will be working hard to unlock the Santa Glove!

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2023