How to get Boogie Glove in Slap Battles

Slap Battles is a Roblox game where players aim to slap other players into oblivion using different gloves, each with their own power and unique abilities. Sounds odd, right? Well, it is a lot of fun, and once you get your hands on the top gloves, you will become the best slapper in all of Slap Battles.

One of the best gloves is the Boogie Glove, which will cause every opponent to dance in its proximity allowing you to unleash as many slaps as you would like on the dancing fools. Here is how you can find the Boogie Glove in Slap Battles.

How to Unlock the Boogie Glove in Slap Battles

In order to unlock the Boogie Glove, it will take some time, patience, and cooperation with other players in the game. You must organize 13 other players to use a Roblox or Slap Battle Emote simultaneously. Completing this successfully will grant you the “Boogie With It” Badge and the glove—the Boogie Glove.

Having many close friends join your game can make this process more manageable than getting random strangers to participate. If you don’t have 13 friends who can help you, feel free to send messages to other players and see if they are willing to give you a helping hand. If you get everyone to type “/e dance” in the chat, everyone will dance, and every player who participates will unlock the Boogie Glove.

You could also join a discord channel and gather enough players to participate in the dancing challenge. Just make sure to let them know that they will be rewarded with the Boogie Glove, and there will be a higher chance they will be willing to help!

Using the Boogie Glove is a perfect way to take control of all other players on the battlefield and can help with crowd control as you develop your next move. Any player inflicted with the Boogie Glove ability will not be able to use their glove abilities, rendering them helpless for a short time.

