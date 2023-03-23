How to Get a Unicorn in Roblox Adopt Me

Image: Uplift Games

Roblox is no stranger to gaming and is one of the most popular online games. While this is true, a game mode in Roblox is a little less known and goes by the name “Adopt Me.” Adopt Me is like the name sounds—a game about adopting little creatures, taking care of them, and raising them to be healthy and happy. Some of these animals are even considered mystical creatures, as the game allows you to adopt a Unicorn! Here is how to get a Unicorn and add it to your collection.

Where Can Players Get a Unicorn in Roblox Adopt Me?

Players can use various methods to increase their chances of getting a Unicorn for their Adopt Me collection. We will review each technique and how you can increase your chances.

Unicorn Method #1 – Eggs

The most straightforward way to get Unicorns in Adopt Me is through its egg mechanic. There are three different types of eggs, each with its own purpose, including Cracked Eggs, Pet Eggs, and Royal Eggs. Your best bet here would be to use Royal Eggs for a unicorn, considering it has the highest percentage for a legendary animal to spawn—at 8%, but will cost you around 1450 in-game dollars.

Pet Eggs have a legendary probability of 3%, costing 600 in-game dollars, while Cracked Eggs have a legendary likelihood of 1.5%, costing $350. Considering the Unicorn is a legendary creature in Adopt Me, your should aim for a higher percentage of eggs if you can afford it.

Unicorn Method #2 – Daily Login Rewards

Every time you log in, you will be rewarded with golden stars that can be traded for Golden Eggs. These Golden Eggs have the possibility of spawning a Unicorn for your collection, but keep in mind that you will only be able to get the Gold Unicorn and not the White Unicorn.

Unicorn Method #3 – Trading

Although this can be rare, players may get luck getting a unicorn through the in-game trading mechanic. Considering the Unicorn is rare in Adopt Me, it will be tough finding someone willing to give up such a rare creature, but you never know. Someone might have two in their inventory and be willing to make a trade.

Players can participate in a trade by using the in-game chat and communicating with other players looking for a trade.

- This article was updated on March 23rd, 2023