All Adopt Me! Spring Festival Pets (2023)

Are you wondering what pets you can purchase during the Adopt Me! Spring Festival (2023) event? Another event is coming to the popular Roblox game, Adopt Me!, to celebrate the start of Spring. This Spring Festival event will start on March 23, 2023, and feature fun items, vehicles, and pets, all Spring-themed. You can purchase three limited-time pets during this event for Robux, or the new event currency, which lasts for two weeks.

All Pets from the Adopt Me! Spring Festival (2023) Event

The following Pets will be obtainable during the Adopt Me! Spring Festival (2023) Event:

Border Collie: The Border Collie features a light black body with white spots on its face, chest, and paws. It also has a black nose, eyes, and a pink tongue.
Rarity: Rare
Price: 150 Robux

Hare: The Hare features a brown body with a white underbelly and a brown fur collar. It has a brown head, two long brown ears, pink insides, and dark brown tips. It has four brown feet, a tail, and two black eyes.
Rarity: Rare
Price: 35,000 Eggs

Wood Pigeon: The Wood Pigeon features a gray body with a cream-colored underbelly and two gray wings with white under feathers. It has a yellow beak, white detailing, and a white collar. It also has two cream-colored feet and two black eyes.
Rarity: Ultra-Rare
Price: 60,000 Eggs

: The Wood Pigeon features a gray body with a cream-colored underbelly and two gray wings with white under feathers. It has a yellow beak, white detailing, and a white collar. It also has two cream-colored feet and two black eyes.

No information has yet been released on how to grow these Pets by teaching them tricks. No Neon or Mega Neon pets have been made, either. We will update this guide Once additional details have been released.

How do I Earn Eggs in the Adopt Me! Spring Festival (2023) Event?

You can earn Eggs by playing the two new minigames that will be introduced to the Spring Festival (2023) event. The first minigame will be introduced when the event starts. The second minigame will be introduced at a later date.

Fashion Fever: In the “Fashion Fever” minigame, players will be prompted to dress their pets and vote on the outfit they like the most.

