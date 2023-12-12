How to Get Rewards at the End of the Rainbow in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Lego Fortnite has a surprising amount of secrets to discover in the open world, and beautiful rainbows are one of them. However, these rainbows aren’t just for admiring, as they also offer rare rewards if you correctly interact with them.

You don’t want to miss your chance at rare rewards when encountering a rainbow, so it’s good that you made it to this guide. Here is how you can get rewards at the end of the rainbow in Lego Fortnite.

How to Claim the Rewards at the End of the Rainbow in Lego Fortnite

When you find a rainbow in Lego Fortnite, you can get rewards from it by simply using an emote next to the colorful characters on the cloud. After using an emote, a rare reward will pop up for you to claim before the rainbow disappears for good, along with the colorful characters.

Players can emote in Lego Fortnite by either pressing the B key and selecting one of the options from the wheel (PC) or using the D-Pad and selecting an emote from the wheel with the right analog stick (Console).

How to Reach the Cloud at the End of the Rainbow in Lego Fortnite

Sometimes, you will find the cloud at the end of the rainbow high up in the sky and seemingly out of reach. The good news is that no rainbow is out of reach in Lego Fortnite, as all you need to do is start building structures that can help you get to the high point of the cloud. I recommend building stairs as they require the least amount of materials and can get you up near the cloud quickly.

When I first found a rainbow in Lego Fortnite, it disappeared right when I was getting close to the cloud at the end. This may be because it took me too long to get to the top or because I came from underneath it and tried to go through the cloud instead of landing on top. Either way, make sure you avoid these situations to ensure you have the highest chance of claiming the rewards from the end of the rainbow.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2023