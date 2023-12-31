How to Get Rid of Villagers in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Lego Fortnite embarks the player on a journey of creating their own village and recruiting villagers to take on jobs. Sometimes, you may want to downsize the amount of villagers you have, maybe due to a lack of space or you simply don’t like the character.

The good news is that there is a way to remove villagers, forcing them to venture out on their own. Here is how you can remove villagers in Lego Fortnite.

How to Remove Villagers in Lego Fortnite

Players can remove villagers from their village in Lego Fortnite by simply destroying their bed. Destroying a bed is as easy as hitting it a few times with your pickaxe until it disappears.

After you destroy the villagers’ beds of those you want to remove, they will stick around for a few in-game days until they realize they have nowhere to sleep. I’m not sure why it takes the villagers a few days to realize they don’t have a bed anymore (stupid NPCs), but eventually, they will speak to you and inform you that they want to leave. Congratulations, you have officially kicked the villager out of your village!

If you change your mind and decide to recruit the villager you kicked out, you can recreate the bed and speak to them again when they show up. There will be no hard feelings about kicking them out in the first place, and they will be more than happy to rejoin your village.

Do You Need Villagers in Lego Fortnite?

At the end of the day, you don’t necessarily need villagers in your village in Lego Fortnite. If you want to go lone wolf and do everything yourself, you can do so, although it’s much easier if you have villagers around. Villagers will take on jobs for you, such as collecting materials and resources for crafting, and can even help you on your adventures to defeat enemies as well.

I wouldn’t recommend having a village rid of villagers, but it needs to be said that it is an option. Keep in mind that NPCs will still come around regardless of whether you recruit them and how many depend on your village level.