Saryn is considered to be one of, if not, the strongest Warframe currently in the game. Whether you’re using her base form or her Prime variant, she scales extremely well into the late game and utilizes all of her skills extremely well. It’s always good to have a Saryn, so here is how you can acquire her.

How to Get Saryn in Warframe

Saryn can be acquired by farming Kela de Thaym on Merrow, Sedna. Unlike other planets with their bosses, you can’t simply replay this mission and farm the boss. You’ll need Judgment Points in order to access the node. So, because of this, you have to play the previous three Arena missions to gather quite a lot of points.

Each entry to Merrow will cost you 25 Judgment Points to enter. Luckily, with each successful mission, you’ll earn 13 points. This means that even though you enter with 25 points, you only need 12 to go back to the Kela de Thaym fight. In any case, your best bet is to access the Vodyanoi mission. The levels might be a bit higher than what you are used to in terms of a mission level on the Star Chart, but the payout beyond Judgment Points is worth it.

Another lucky thing to note is, unlike Warframes like Khora who require their blueprint to also be farmed from the same place, you can simply buy Saryn’s for credits in the market.

Alternatively, if you do not want to farm, Saryn is available for 225 Platinum in the market. She will come installed with an Orokin Reactor and a Warframe slot.

Saryn Build Requirements

Saryn Prime Systems

15,000 Credits

1 Control Module

1 Morphic

550 Salvage

350 Plastids

Saryn Prime Chassis

15,000 Credits

1 Morphic

1,000 Ferrite

50 Rubedo

Saryn Prime Neuroptics

15,000 Credits

150 Circuits

1 Neural Sensor

300 Polymer Bundle

400 Salvage

Saryn Prime Blueprint

25,000 Credits

All built Saryn parts

1 Orokin Cell

Each part will take 12 hours to craft. The entire Warframe will take 72 hours (3 days). You can speed up build times if you cannot wait, but it oftentimes is not advised.

Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.