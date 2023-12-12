How to Get Seeds Using Grain Mill in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Lego Fortnite is a survival game at heart, with the player’s main goal being to create a thriving village. For example, you can do this by gathering seeds, allowing you to plant a beautiful garden.

Before gardening, players must learn how to get seeds from the Grain Mill in Lego Fortnite. This guide will walk you through how to do just that.

Using the Grain Mill to Get Seeds in Lego Fortnite

Before you can start making seeds with the Grain Mill in Lego Fortnite, you must first build the Grain Mill with the correct materials. The Grain Mill station requires 20 Knotroot Rods, 20 Granite Slabs, and 3 Shells to be built, and can be unlocked by upgrading the village to an appropriate level. Here’s a quick overview of how to get each necessary material:

Knotrood Rods : Crafted through the Lumber Mill with Knotroot.

: Crafted through the Lumber Mill with Knotroot. Granite Slabs : Created through the Stone Breaker station.

: Created through the Stone Breaker station. Shells: Dropped by Rollers enemies.

Once you have created the Grain Mill station, creating seeds with it is a simple process. All you need to do is interact with the Grain Mill and add fruits or vegetables to it. The Grain Mill will then process the fruit or vegetable, rewarding you with seeds you can plant in your village. Press the corresponding seed button when processing is complete, officially adding the seeds to your inventory. Each fruit or vegetable will grant you two seeds from the Grain Mill.

Related: How to Move Your LEGO Fortnite Village

How to Find Fruits or Vegetables in Lego Fortnite

You can get seeds from any fruit or vegetable found in the Lego Fortnite world. The good news is that fruits and vegetables can be found almost anywhere on the map, and they are extremely easy to find and spot on the map as they have a bright color hue to them. Make sure to check all the bushes you encounter, pumpkins in the ground, and even caves, and you will have enough fruits and vegetables to start a garden with the Grain Mill.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2023