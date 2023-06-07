How to Get Smithing Templates in Minecraft

Image: Mojang.

In Minecraft, players can customize various pieces of armor by collecting Armor Trim Smithing Templates, as well as craft Netherite Armor by using Netherite Upgrade Smithing Templates. But where can you find them? Now, here’s how to get all types of Smithing Templates in Minecraft.

How to Get Armor Trim Smithing Templates in Minecraft

You will be able to acquire different Armor Trim Smithing Templates by exploring set structures in the game, as each Template or Template selection will be exclusive to a structure type.

You can check out in which areas you can find each type of Armor Trim Smithing Template below.

Trail Ruins : Can feature the Wayfinder, Raiser, Shaper, and Host Armor Trim Smithing Templates.

: Can feature the Wayfinder, Raiser, Shaper, and Host Armor Trim Smithing Templates. Ocean Monuments: Can feature the Tide Armor Trim Smithing Template.

Can feature the Tide Armor Trim Smithing Template. Pillager Outpost s: Can feature the Sentry Armor Trim Smithing Template.

s: Can feature the Sentry Armor Trim Smithing Template. Desert Pyramid s: Can feature the Dune Armor Trim Smithing Template.

s: Can feature the Dune Armor Trim Smithing Template. Shipwrecks : Can feature the Coast Armor Trim Smithing Template.

: Can feature the Coast Armor Trim Smithing Template. Jungle Temples: Can feature the Wild Armor Trim Smithing Template.

Can feature the Wild Armor Trim Smithing Template. Ancient City: Can feature the Ward and Silence Armor Trim Smithing Templates.

Can feature the Ward and Silence Armor Trim Smithing Templates. Woodland Mansion: Can feature the Vex Armor Trim Smithing Template.

Can feature the Vex Armor Trim Smithing Template. Nether Fortress: Can feature the Rib Armor Trim Smithing Template.

Can feature the Rib Armor Trim Smithing Template. Bastion Remnants: Can feature the Snout Armor Trim Smithing Template.

Can feature the Snout Armor Trim Smithing Template. Strongholds: Can feature the Eye Armor Trim Smithing Template.

Can feature the Eye Armor Trim Smithing Template. End City: Can feature the Spire Armor Trim Smithing Template.

Once in the areas below, you will be able to acquire the Templates by either brushing Suspicious Gravels (Trail Ruins exclusive), defeating Elder Guardians (Ocean Monuments exclusive), or opening chests. But be advised, as all Armor Trim Smithing Templates will be chance drops (rare+).

Related: How to Fix ‘Unable to Update the Minecraft Native Launcher’ Error

How to Get Netherite Upgrade Smithing Templates in Minecraft

Netherite Upgrade Smithing Templates, on the other hand, can be found exclusively on Bastion Remnant chests featured in the Nether area. Treasure chests featured in the structures are guaranteed to drop one Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template.

You will be able to find the bastions randomly in all biomes featured as part of the Nether region, with the exception of Basalt Deltas. All Bastion Remnants located in the Nether will feature a total of two Smithing Templates.

How to Craft Smithing Templates in Minecraft

You can craft a copy for an already-owned Smithing Template in Minecraft by using the Crafting Table and then adding 7 Diamonds on the slots in the edges. After doing that, just add one block of the same material your desired template is made of in the first slot in the middle/top, and the Smithing Template you wish to duplicate in the open slot below it.

After all the items are placed, you will be able to claim two Smithing Templates (your already-owned copy and the newly generated one).

- This article was updated on June 7th, 2023