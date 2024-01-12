Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To tackle any of the stages part of the game’s main story, as well as perform many other activities in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat, you will need to expend Stamina. But although illustrated with a pizza slice, getting the resource is not as easy as grabbing a bite.

Here’s how to get Stamina in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, as well as whether or not it is possible to farm the resource.

How to Get Stamina in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat

You can get Stamina in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat by either leveling up (which will fully restore your amount), purchasing it 60 in exchange for 100 Gems (it can be done 3 times a day), or by purchasing the Valuable or the Special Presents for 20 or 30 Devil Gems respectively. While the Valuable Present will feature 4 Pizzas (which restore 10 stamina each), the Special Present will feature 8.

For all who did not expect to have to play on the never seen before Mercenary difficulty and —like me— do not wish to either expend pull currency or inject money into the game, your overall stamina will also slowly recharge as time passes. It took me around 2 hours to recharge 40 or so Stamina.

How to Get Devil Gems in DMC Peak of Combat

Devil Gems are the main paid currency in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat and can be acquired by purchasing select Resource packs, the game’s Value Card (which will reward you with 300 Devil Gems immediately and allow you to get 100 Gems daily), or any of the game’s Devil Gems packs. You can purchase packs with 6480, 3280, 1280 680, 300, and 60 Devil Gems.

This guide was made while playing Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat on PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2024