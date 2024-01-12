Devil May Cry Peak of Combat Tier List: All Characters, Ranked

Image: NebulaJoy, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat allows players to take different versions of Dante, Lady, Nero, and Vergil to combat, with each of them possessing different strengths and playstyles.

But which among the game’s cast are the best? Here are all the characters in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, ranked from worst to best.

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat Characters Ranked

We decided to divide our Tier list from S to B-Tier while taking into account each character’s set and their stats while maxed out and in S-Rank. You can check out our Devil May Cry Peak of Combat Tier List below, as well as sections explaining each tier by heading further down.

Tier Characters S-Tier Endless Judjement (Virgil), Swift Arsenal (Lady), Fists of Salvation (Dante) A-Tier Frosty Grace (Lady), Devil Cruiser (Virgil), Nomadic Lightning (Virgil), One Man Show (Dante), Spark Igniter (Lady), B-Tier Demon Hunter (Dante), Knight of the Order (Nero)

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat Tier List: S-Tier, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the S-Tier we have all characters capable of excelling no matter the foe or team composition. Currently, the only S-Tiers in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat are Endless Judgment (Virgil), Swift Arsenal (Lady), and Fists of Salvation (Dante).

While Vergil allows players to bring on the Storm through his vast moveset, abnormal multipliers, and ability to both apply bleed and excel in all scenarios with Judgement Cut, Lady shines thanks to her ability to excel at long-range and allow your party to regenerate health after she performs both her Style and Ultimate Skills.

Lastly, Fists of Salvation Dante is the game’s best shield breaker and it can be game-changing in the right compositions given his ability to deal Fire DMG and his massive QTE and Ultimate Skill multipliers.

A-Tier, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

in the A-Tier, we have characters who, although capable of really setting themselves apart when faced with the right enemies or in the right team compositions, fall behind our top tiers in either damage, attack speed, or overall utility at S-Rank.

Form the A-Tiers, Frosty Grace (Lady) and One Man Show (Dante) are the differentials, as they can deal massive Elemental damage. Frosty Grace is also by far the game’s best Ice damage dealer.

B-Tier, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The B-Tier houses characters that even if capable of excelling in the early/mid-game stages, are not well equipped to face high-level enemies while under SS-Rank. Currently, the only B-Tier characters in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat are Demon Hunter (Dante) and Knight of the Order (Nero).

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2024