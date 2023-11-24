Image: Sledgehammer Games

Movement and shooting are skill that you will need to master equally if you wish to survive in Call of Duty, or at least not to die as often. Here is how to get strafing kills in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3: How to Get Strafing Kills

Strafing or strafe in games such as Call of Duty or even Counter-Strike is a term that may not be very common to the average Modern Warfare 3 player. To strafe is to move from side to side while also shooting your enemy. The reason why players strafe is to reduce the chances of being killed by the enemy Operator. You probably already strafe without even noticing!

Now, you probably are here for a particular camo unlock, like the Priceless camo for the DG-58 LSW which requires you to get 25 hipfire kills while strafling. As you can see, you can land these skills while ADS or with hipfire shooting.

As getting strafing kills is pretty straightforward, there is a piece of equipment you could use to better your chances of survival while strafing. The Stalker Boots will increase both your strafe and ADS movement speed, making you extra slippery for the enemy while maintaining control of your aiming.

Go ahead and tackle multiplayer matches and move from side to side while aiming and shooting at the enemy. I suggest playing at small maps or maps with a lot of close-quarter potential like Rust or Skidrow, respectively, so that you can have better chances to land those shots, especially if you are attempting hipfire strafing kills.

If you equip the Stalker Boots and you shoot with precision, you will be able to get those strafing kills in no time. Just remember that you will have to keep your enemy on sight while moving, so make sure to practice if you are used to stopping in your tracks before firing at enemies.

