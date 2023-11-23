Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Weapon challenges can get grindy and complicated, but there is always a way. Here is the easy way to kill enemies affected by Tactical Equipment in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3: Easy Way to Kill Enemies Affected by Tactical Equipment

From the get-go, there is no guaranteed method to get kills on enemies affected by Tactical Equipment in Modern Warfare 3 since multiplayer matches are situational and will always vary. However, if you select your loadout well and pick the right match types, you have more chances to get these kills, and hopefully unlock that knife camo you hope to get. First off, out of all the Tactical Equipment, both the Stun Grenade and the Flash Grenade are great options for you to choose from. Both will disorient the enemies, but the Stun Grenade will have a bigger impact on them, so that would be my choice.

Now, to have double the chances to do this, you better equip the Engineer Vest. While it is not written on paper, using this vest will grant you two Tacticals, removing your Lethal Equipment. This will give you double the chances to stun your enemies. While you can squeeze yourself into a corner during the game to attack players with your stun grenades when they run past you, the best way to get more of these kills is by playing objective-oriented matches such as Domination or Hardpoint, making it similar to getting the Forged camo of the RGL-80.

Using your Engineer Vest, you can see any players that have entrenched themselves on a POI or are even camping in a room corner thanks to the Enemy Equipment being flagged for you to see through walls. Throw your grenades and then rush in and kill anyone inside.

Be fast and be strategic. Wasting your Tacticals will give you a headache. If you are having trouble, be sure to use the Munitions Box as your Field Upgrade so that you can pick up more Tacticals and ammo so that you can continue to stun your opponents in the hope of gathering kills.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2023