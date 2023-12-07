How to Get the Aether Blade Schematic in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Classified Schematics are new to Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and recently added with the latest update. There are three classified Schematics: Aether Blade, Dog Bone, and Gold Armor Plate — each having a similar method of obtaining them.

This guide focuses on getting the Schematic for the Aether Blade, a knife with infinite ammo and a boomerang-like combat style. Here is how you can find the Aether Blade Schematic in MW3 Zombies.

Unlocking the Aether Blade Schematic in MW3 Zombies

Considering the Aether Blade Schematic is regarded as a “classified” schematic in MW3, players can only obtain it by entering the Dark Aether Rift and finding it inside. The Dark Aether Rift is one of the most challenging, if not the hardest, parts of zombie mode, so ensure you are well-prepared before attempting.

Once you are inside the Dark Aether Rift, your next objective is to find ‘Elder Sigils,’ which will bring you to an even tougher level of the Dark Aether Rift. After using the Elder Sigils and progressing deeper into the Dark Aether Rift, you are officially in the correct spot to complete contracts and obtain classified schematics — for example, the Aether Blade Schematic.

Here is a summary of how to get the Aether Blade Schematic:

Enter the Dark Aether Rift Find Elder Sigils to progress to a higher level of the Rift. Complete contracts for Classified Schematics.

If you are unsure how to enter the Dark Aether Rift, we have you covered in the following section. It can be pretty confusing (and took me hours to complete), but to summarize, you need to find four sigils scattered across the map and place them on the four pedestals surrounding the Dark Aether Rift.

How to Enter the Dark Aether Rift in MW3 Zombies

Image: Activision

To enter the Dark Aether Rift in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you must first find four sigils scattered across the map. The names of the four sigils are Lost Diary, Dogcaller, Security Camera, and Pills Bottle. These are scattered at various points across the map, some including contracts, and you will get the necessary Sigil upon completion.

Once you have obtained a Sigil, you must upgrade it from purple to gold by finding a purple Aether Tear. Go through the Aether Tear to fly into the sky, where you will find a red/orange portal. Go through this portal to be teleported somewhere new, and a contract will appear on your screen. Next, complete the contract to obtain the Gold version of the Sigil from the reward rift.

Once you have turned all four Sigils into gold, return to the Dark Aether Rift and place them on their corresponding pedestal. You can see below how to set the sigils in the appropriate order (pedestals have a logo on them).

Diary: Cryo

Cryo Camera: Lightning Bolt

Lightning Bolt Dog Collar: Fire

Fire Pills: Crossbone

After placing all the sigils in the appropriate spot, you can now enter the Dark Aether Rift and make the necessary steps to get the Aether Blade Schematic and others that are considered classified.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023