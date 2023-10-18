How to Get the Arfus Battle Pet in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and WoTLK Classic

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Arfus, “The Lick King,” is an adorable ghostly pup available to adopt in both World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Unlike his less fluffy namesake, Arthas, Arfus is the goodest of boys and isn’t planning an undead takeover of Azeroth. Whether you play retail or classic WoW, this guide covers exactly how to obtain Arfus as your very own pet.

How to Get Arfus in Retail World of Warcraft

In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Arfus is a random drop from the Headless Horseman during the Hallow’s End event.

Hallow’s End is World of Warcraft’s Halloween event, running every year between October 18 and November 1. During Hallow’s End, players can challenge the Headless Horseman daily through the Dungeon Finder to earn a Loot-Filled Pumpkin. If you’re lucky, Arfus will be waiting for you inside. Make sure to clean off the pumpkin seeds.

Aside from Arfus, Loot-Filled Pumpkins can also contain The Horseman’s Reins mount, Sinister Squashling pet, Halloween-themed cosmetic items, a temporary Flying Broom, rings, candy, and more. If you’re an altoholic, you’re in luck — the Headless Horseman can be looted on your first daily kill per character, meaning you can try your luck multiple times a day on different characters.

How to Get Arfus in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Arfus is also available to adopt as a cosmetic pet in WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Players who complete the Defense Protocol Gamma: Terminated achievement — which requires completing (almost) every Wrath dungeon boss while Defense Protocol Gamma is active — will earn their very own Arfus.

Image: Blizzard

Gamma dungeons are a unique feature in WoTLK Classic, providing a challenge to top-level players when Heroic dungeons just ain’t cutting it. While Defense Protocol Gamma is active, enemies have increased damage and health on top of affixes similar to those found in retail Mythic+ dungeons.

Click the device at the dungeon’s entrance to activate Defense Protocol Gamma in a dungeon. The complete list of Gamma dungeons needed to receive Arfus includes:

Halls of Stone

The Oculus

Azjol-Nerub

Utgarde Pinnacle

Gundrak

The Nexus

Trial of the Champion

Halls of Lightning

Utgarde Keep

Ahn’kahet: The Old Kingdom

Drak’Tharon Keep

The Culling of Stratholme

The Violet Hold

Who is Arfus, The Lick King?

Image: Blizzard

Arfus originally appeared in Hearthstone’s Knights of the Frozen Throne expansion as a minion card and has since made his way into the Core set and Battlegrounds. An obvious pun on Arthas, one of Warcraft’s most iconic villains, the WoW community fell in love with the phantasmic pup.

The World of Warcraft Classic development team adopted Arfus as their mascot and decided to share him with the players as Wrath of the Lich King Classic comes to its close with its final patch. As someone whose dog is actually named Arthas, I can’t wait to welcome his spectral counterpart to the family and always have my little guy in-game with me.