All Rumble Coin and Rumble Foil Locations in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players can collect Rumble Coins and Rumble Foil to spend on adorable Warcraft Rumble Miniatures. In this guide, we’ve highlighted the location of all seven Rumble Coins and fourteen Rumble Foils needed to obtain and collect every Warcraft Rumble Toy. Maps, coordinates, screenshots; we have everything you need to complete your Warcraft Rumble Mini collection in WoW.

All Rumble Coins and Rumble Foils in The Dragon Isles

There are five Rumble Coins and ten Rumble Foils to collect in The Dragon Isles. Players that use the TomTom AddOn can paste the following coordinates into World of Warcraft to place in-game markers at their exact locations:

/way #2112 45.64 47.16 Valdrakken Coin

/way #2112 46.08 46.49 Valdrakken Foil

/way #2025 46.29 5840 Thaldraszus Foil and Coin

/way #2025 57.09 66.72 Thaldraszus Foil

/way #2022 63.13 78.61 Waking Shores Foil

/way #2022 56.47 19.25 Waking Shores Foil and Coin

/way #2022 34.60 63.70 Waking Shores Foil 2

/way #2023 19.13 82.02 Ohn’ahran Plains Foil and Coin

/way #2023 81.80 77.98 Ohn’ahran Plains Foil

/way #2024 57.39 37.76 Azure Span Foil

Valdrakken

/way #2112 45.64 47.16 Valdrakken Coin

The first and only Rumble Coin in Valdrakken sits near the oven inside The Roasted Ram inn. This is typically the first coin players find and tied to the quest given by Mizzen.

/way #2112 46.08 46.49 Valdrakken Foil

Head upstairs and check the bed opposite Mizzen in The Roasted Ram to collect Valdrakken’s only Rumble Foil.

Thaldraszuz

/way #2025 46.29 5840 Thaldraszus Foil and Coin

Hop on your dragon and ride to the large rock floating above Tyrhold Reservoir to find a Rumble Coin and Rumble Foil sat side-by-side. How cute!

/way #2025 57.09 66.72 Thaldraszus Foil

A Rumble Foil is exceptionally well hidden amongst the foliage in a colossal plant pot in the southernmost part of Tyrhold. If you’re having trouble finding the enormous pot, it’s beside the Bronze Timekeeper for the Tyrhold Trial Dragonracing course.

The Waking Shores

/way #2022 63.13 78.61 Waking Shores Foil

A Rumble Foil awaits you on a rocky platform protruding from a mountain overlooking The Waking Shore’s River Mouth Fishing Hole.

/way #2022 56.47 19.25 Waking Shores Foil and Coin

You can pick up a Rumble Coin and Rumble Foil on the roof of a broken tower in the northern part of The Waking Shores. These are technically on the very top floor, but the roof has caved in, and you can fly directly on top of it.

/way #2022 34.60 63.70 Waking Shores Foil 2

Head to the molten island below the Obsidian Citadel in The Waking Shores and look for a Rumble Foil chilling on a rock overlooking the lava.

Ohn’ahran Plains

/way #2023 19.13 82.02 Ohn’ahran Plains Foil and Coin

A cracked platform in Lunedale, Ohn’ahran Plains houses a free Rumble Coin and Rumble Foil tucked away in a small pile of rubble.

/way #2023 81.80 77.98 Ohn’ahran Plains Foil

A Rumble Foil is sat on a rock in the middle of the waterfall flowing from Dragonsprings Summit into Forkriver Crossing.

Azure Span

/way #2024 57.39 37.76 Azure Span Foil

A Rumble Foil rests at the base of a large fallen tree in the middle of Upper Frostlands in The Azure Span.

/way #2024 7.50 47.53 Azure Span Coin and Foil

A Rumble Coin and Rumble Foil hide behind a tree on a grassy verge west of Iskaara.

All Rumble Coins and Rumble Foils in Orgrimmar and Stormwind

The rest of the Rumble Coins and Rumble Foil you need are located in Orgrimmar and Stormwind. If you plan to collect each Miniature and appearance, you need both a Horde and Alliance character (or to be extremely stealthy). Don’t worry; both Coins and Foil are account-bound!

Orgrimmar

For fellow Horde players, there’s a single Rumble Coin and two Foils to collect in Ogrimmar, with two being in the central city and one just outside. If you need them, the TomTom coordinates are:



/way #85 54.44 77.62 Orgrimmar Inn Coin

/way #85 54.07 75.31 Orgrimmar Auction House Foil

/way #1 56.09 12.05 Durotar Foil

/way #85 54.44 77.62 Orgrimmar Inn Coin

Orgrimmar’s lone coin is located upstairs in The Broken Tusk inn, near Sarok and Doyo’da’s table.

/way #85 54.07 75.31 Orgrimmar Auction House Foil

A Rumble Foil bag is hidden behind crates and barrels on the right side of Orgimmar’s main Auction House in the Valley of Strength.

/way #1 56.09 12.05 Durotar Foil

This Rumble Foil is also hiding behind crates, this time on the left side of the Zeppelin tower at Dranosh’ar Blockade. It’s just outside the main gate to Orgrimmar, the same tower where you first caught a zeppelin to The Dragon Isles.

Stormwind

For Alliance players, the Rumble Coin and two Rumble Foils are all located within Stormwind City. Lucky. The coordinates are:



/way #84 75.15 86.16 Stormwind Gate Foil

/way #84 38.74 46.04 Stormwind Harbor Foil

/way #84 31.26 37.41 Stormwind Coin

/way #84 75.15 86.16 Stormwind Gate Foil

A bag containing a Rumble Foil is perched at the edge of the water directly right of Stormwind’s main gate.

/way #84 38.74 46.04 Stormwind Harbor Foil

More Rumble Foil is placed behind cannonballs and beside a cannon overlooking Stormwind Harbor. Best not to fire that one out.

/way #84 31.26 37.41 Stormwind Coin

The final Rumble Coin waits in Stormwind Harbor, to the right of the stairs leading upwards. It’s diagonally across from the Warcraft Rumble Machine.

Congratulations! You’ve just earned enough Coins and Foil to buy and upgrade every Warcraft Rumble Miniature in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight! Enjoy the spam of all seventeen Achievements popping simultaneously in your guild chat.

This guide was written while playing World of Warcraft: Dragonflight on PC.

- This article was updated on October 3rd, 2023