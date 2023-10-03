How to Get Rumble Coins, Rumble Foil, and Collect Warcraft Rumble Miniatures in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Image: Blizzard

Warcraft Rumble Miniatures have landed in Azeroth, and World of Warcraft players can get their hands on these adorable toys inspired by the mobile game right now. This guide explains how to get Rumble Coins and Rumble Foil and spend them to earn and upgrade Warcraft Rumble Miniatures in WoW. That’s a whole lot of rumbling and a whole lot of Warcraft.

How to Find Rumble Coins in WoW: Dragonflight

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Check your mailbox to start earning Rumble Coins and Warcraft Rumble Miniatures in WoW. You should have a letter from Mizzen containing an item that begins a quest. Players Level 60 and above need to head to Valdrakken, while players under Level 60 will be directed towards their faction’s capital city: Orgrimmar (Horde) or Stormwind (Alliance).

Talk to Mizzen for a tutorial on how to use the Warcraft Rumble Machine. If you’re in Valdrakken, the Rumble Coin she asks you to collect is downstairs in the Roasted Ram Inn, near the oven beside the fireplace. The exact coordinates are 45, 47.

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Return your coin to the Warcraft Rumble for a free Warcraft Rumble miniature box. To open the box, right-click it in your bag and select where to throw it. Once open, the toy will enter your inventory, ready to be learned. My first mini was a Murloc, which I was thrilled with.

From now on, you’ll be able to find Rumble Coins hidden throughout the Dragon Isles, Orgrimmar, and Stormwind. One coin earns you one miniature, with seven total toys to collect.

How to Find Rumble Foils and Upgrade Looks in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

You can customize your Warcraft Rumble Miniatures with fancy new paint schemes and poses by collecting Rumble Foil. The first Rumble Foil you can pick up is sitting on the bed directly across from Mizzen in Valdrakken’s Roasted Ram Inn.

Image: Blizzard



Image: Blizzard

Every Rumble Minature can be upgraded twice, with three total variants for all seven figures. Figures start bronze, then become silver on their first upgrade, and gold with their final promotion.

Upgrades aren’t as simple as a splash of paint; each variant has an entirely unique look. My favorite is the Whelp Egg, which starts as a tiny whelp perched on an egg and evolves into three whelplings stood proud on a gold base by its final upgrade.

Related: How to Unlock Old Scholomance’s Entrance in WoW — Memory of Scholomance

All Warcraft Rumble Miniature Toys in World of Warcraft

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Blizzard

Image: Blizzard

Image: Blizzard

Image: Blizzard

Image: Blizzard

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

To collect every Warcraft Rumble Minature and fully upgrade them, you need a total of seven Rumble Coins and Fourteen Rumble Foils. Here’s every Warcraft Rumble Minature toy collectible in World of Warcraft:

Maiev

Sneed

Night Elf Huntress

Stonehoof Tauren

Undead Ghoul

Murloc

Whelp Egg

Once collected, Warcraft Miniatures enter your Toy Box and can be summoned every minute. Like figurines in real life, they serve no particular purpose and simply sit there looking fabulous. Each figure has two Achievements earned by upgrading them, as well as three general achievements for collecting each figure, their silver variants, and their gold variants.

What is Warcraft Rumble?

Warcraft Rumble (formerly Warcraft: Arclight Rumble) is an upcoming mobile strategy game created by Blizzard. Players use miniatures of heroes, creatures, and soldiers from the Warcraft universe to battle through a single-player campaign and PvP brawls.

The Warcraft Rumble Miniatures and Machines featured in World of Warcraft are taken straight from the mobile game, featuring a distinct cartoonish art style guaranteed to break my wallet once they inevitably make their way into the real world.

Interestingly, this also means that Warcraft Rumble is an in-universe game played by the denizens of Azeroth, much like Hearthstone. Expect plenty more Warcraft Rumble content to sneak into quests and promotions soon!

This guide was written while playing World of Warcraft: Dragonflight on PC.

- This article was updated on October 3rd, 2023