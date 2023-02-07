How to Get the Ashe Socialite Skin For Free in Overwatch 2

With the start of Season 3, there are a bunch of new skins to look forward to in the Battle Pass and even outside of it. As part of the Twitch drop campaigns going on for the game, there are some goodies that should not be missed. If you’re looking to get the legendary Socialite skin for Ashe in Overwatch 2, here’s how to do that.

How to Get the Legendary Ashe Socialite Skin For Free in Overwatch 2

Between now and February 21, 2023, you can earn a spray for watching two hours of Overwatch 2 streams on Twitch. After those two hours and claiming the drop, you are then eligible for an additional drop for watching another 4 hours of Overwatch 2 content.

Those 4 extra hours will then make you eligible to receive the Ashe Socialite skin. This is the same method you need if you were around to claim the Moira Legendary Mask Dancer skin.

Not only do you have to watch the amount of time needed to get the drop, but you will also need to make sure that your Battle.net or Blizzard account is connected to your Twitch account. The account you use has to correspond to your primary in-game one. Otherwise, it won’t count.

So, when you have your accounts linked, you should know that you can watch any participating stream. The time watched does not have to be consecutive or bound to one streamer either. You can jump around other streams. All the time watched will add up, eventually getting to your reward.

If you want to make it even easier, you can be on PC and load up a stream. Mute the specific tab, but not the audio on the stream player. While doing other things with the stream running in the background, you will gain those hours. Come back to it and your progression should be complete!

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023