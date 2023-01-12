How to Get The Legendary Mask Dancer Moira Skin in Overwatch 2

The Mask Dancer Moira skin is one of the many rewards that you’ll be able to earn during the Lunar New Year festival in Overwatch 2. However, to do this you won’t even have to use a single weapon, nor will you have to win any round in the game.

Since the Lunar New Year is an event in the game, Blizzard has decided to give away some rewards as Twitch drops, as they do with most events in the game. The Masked Dancer Moira skin is one such reward.

How to Claim the Mask Dancer Moira Skin Twitch Drop in Overwatch 2

In order to claim this skin, you will have to watch a total of six hours of Overwatch 2 on Twitch. You can tune into any partnered stream from January 12 to January 26 and watch the stream for a total of six hours. Although the Lunar New Year event kicks off on January 17, you will be able to get your hands on these Twitch drops a bit earlier in the game.

Apart from his skin, you will also be able to get your hands on the Lion Roars emote for Moira. To get this emote, you will have to watch a partnered stream for two hours. Although you are eligible to get the skin if you watch six hours of Overwatch 2 on Twitch, it’s advisable to claim the Lion Roars emote once you hit the 2-hour mark, and then continue watching for another four hours. This should prevent any glitches that may or may not affect these Twitch drops.

Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year Free Legendary Skin Event 🎁



💃Moira Lion Roars Pose

🦁Moira Mask Dancer Skin



Celebrate the 2023 Lunar New Year with #Overwatch2! Watch 2h to get a Moira Lion Roars Victory Pose, and 4h to get the Moira Mask Dancer skin (Jan 12 – 26, 4:00 AM GMT+9) pic.twitter.com/ZVhBpsjwSS — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) January 9, 2023

Apart from that, you will need to link your Blizzard and Twitch accounts if you want to use these cosmetics in Overwatch 2. You’ll still earn the reward in Twitch if you meet the conditions, but unless you link your accounts, you won’t be able to claim them.

Here’s everything else you need to know about the Lunar New Year event in Overwatch 2. If you’re having trouble with the replays, here’s how you can fix them. And if you’re having a hard time earning those Overwatch 2 League Tokens, here’s how you can get your hands on them!

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023