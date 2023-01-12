The replay feature is one of the most useful features in Overwatch 2. Not only do you get to learn from your mistakes by watching your previous matches, but you can also spectate every single person in the game, allowing you to point out what needs to be improved and create better strategies with your team. Unfortunately, lately, players have been having issues with Overwatch 2 replays not showing up. Although this is a common issue players have experienced, luckily, there are a few simple steps you can take to resolve it. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps needed to fix Overwatch 2 replays not showing up, so you can get back to enjoying the game.

How to Fix Overwatch 2 Replays Not Showing Up

You need to finish a match in any game mode to see your replays again. After completing a match, all your replays will be visible again when you head to the Replay section from the History tab in Career Profile. So far, this has been the only method that has worked. Unfortunately, you might still encounter this bug whenever you enter the game again after quitting. So, you must follow the same steps above to make your replays reappear.

Given that you need to play a match to fix this bug, if you’re looking for the fastest way to do so, then playing arcade games is the answer. The Battle for Olympus mode generally only takes a few minutes since there’s a 20-elimination cap and a time limit, unlike quick play and competitive, where matches can last longer if the payload or point keeps getting contested.

Unfortunately, you’ll need to wait if playing a match doesn’t work for you. Some players in the Blizzard forum reported that the replays took them five to thirty minutes to show up again. Hopefully, Blizzard will release a patch for this soon. In the meantime, you can try the method above to fix this bug.

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023