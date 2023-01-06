Are you looking for an easy way to win the Battle for Olympus game mode in Overwatch 2? If so, you’ve come to the right place! Given that the Battle of Olympus is a deathmatch game mode, there is only one winner at the end. To win this mode, you must have the most eliminations before the timer ends or score 20 eliminations before anyone else. Doing this can be tricky, especially if you’re not used to playing deathmatch games, since the only person you can truly rely on is yourself here. So, if you want that sweet victory, ensure you know the easy method to win the Battle for Olympus mode in Overwatch 2.

Easy Method to Win the Battle for Olympus Mode in Overwatch 2

To win the Battle for Olympus game mode, first, you need to understand how each hero works. Of all seven heroes, Pharah is generally the most straightforward hero to pick up and play. What makes Pharah superior is that she can hover in the air, away from all the hassle below, while dealing damage simultaneously. You also don’t need to worry about aiming with her. Since she fires projectile rockets, all you need to do is aim at your enemy’s general direction to get hits.

Your ultimate charge increases each time you hit someone, so try your best to do so. You can also use the ultimate boost power-up scattered throughout the map to significantly increase your ultimate charge, allowing you to build up your ultimate quickly. Once you have your ultimate, you’ll want to use it on a group of people. So, it’s best to be patient and wait for your enemies to be grouped up to surprise them from above.

Remember that unlike in regular quick-play matches, you can use your ultimate while moving around simultaneously with Pharah in this mode. This ability makes it harder to kill you when you’re ulting and enables you to eliminate more people than usual. In addition, you can also fire three rockets at once upon using your ultimate. Use this to your advantage by attacking people who are cornered inside buildings or corridors.

The most important thing when playing Pharah in this mode is knowing the map’s layout. Keep in mind that Pharah has the ability to knock back enemies, which can result in environmental kills when used at the right spots on the map. In the Petra map, you should destroy the main area with a large health pack in the middle by spamming your rockets into the ground. After a while, the ground will break and create a massive hole in the middle of the map.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll want to lure impatient players to step outside the main building on the map. Use your Concussive Blast ability to make them fall off the map when they are outside. Keep doing this until you get as many eliminations as possible. Meanwhile, if you’re playing in the Ilios map, you’ll want to stick to the side where you can “boop” unsuspecting players easily.

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

