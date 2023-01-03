As the Winter festivities conclude, the second season of Overwatch 2 won’t have too much downtime. Starting January 5, 2023, the game will receive a mid-season update introducing the Battle for Olympus limited-time mode. So what exactly is it? We can explain all we know regarding the Olympus game mode in Overwatch 2, how to play it, and how to get started.

How to Play the Olympus Game Mode in Overwatch 2

As we stated earlier, the game mode will be released on January 5. This is just one day after the Winter Wonderland event ends, so finish up any unfinished challenges before you miss out on those limited-time items.

This is going to be a 7-player, free-for-all (FFA) event where you can only use a certain selection of Heroes. These are the following who will be playable in this event along with their unique skin. You’ll also notice some of these skins are offered in the latest Battle Pass.

Roadhog (Cyclops)

Pharah (Hades)

Ramattra (Poseidon)

Junker Queen (Zeus)

Widowmaker (Medusa)

Lucio (Hermes)

Reinhardt (Minotaur)

While it would make the most sense to play a tank as they’d have the best survivability, especially in a free-for-all mode, the Heroes’ abilities have been altered in this mode. As you can see in the official trailer, characters seem to be able to gain some kind of powerup in the form of a glowing red aura.

You can also see Pharah moving around while casting her Rocket Barrage ability, making her less of a sitting duck. In the trailer, Ramattra is also seen casting explosive abilities and can cast a shield that seems to have mines on it. Finally, as another example, Lucio’s Soundwave alt-fire looks like it can temporarily stun enemies.

As the days come closer to the event, it’ll be more clear what’s going on. Additionally, since this is a free-for-all event, you may not be able to queue with friends. FFA modes usually don’t allow group queuing because of possible boosting and unfair teaming with people to alter the outcome of a match.

Hopefully, as this is a new event in the game, there will be new skins to earn via challenges. We have seen some negative pushback regarding the Halloween event from last year. It seems that Activision-Blizzard is taking community feedback to heart as the Winter Wonderland event actually offered free skins, including the 1 credit Bastion Bundle.

We’ll keep you posted regarding this free event coming to Overwatch 2 very soon.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023