Other than the free Ice Queen Brigitte skin, Overwatch 2 players can finally get their hands on more freebies throughout the holiday season. Starting from a new Festive Wreath charm, a legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin, to a Candy Cane charm that comes with the Bastion skin. The best thing about this holiday surprise? The Festive Wreath charm is free, while the Gingerbread Bastion skin and Candy Cane charm can be bought with only one coin! The game doesn’t notify you about where to get these upon logging in, so ensure you know how to get these items while they’re available in Overwatch 2.

How to Get the Festive Wreath Charm, Candy Cane Charm, and Gingerbread Bastion in Overwatch 2

To get the Festive Wreath charm, all you need to do is log in to the game. You don’t need to claim this item anywhere, as it will automatically be sent into your weapon charm collections upon logging in. To check whether or not you’ve successfully received it, click on any hero in the Heroes menu and select the Collections tab.

Meanwhile, you can buy the legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin for one coin from the Shop. To do this, head to the main menu, click on Shop, and then select the Gingerbread Bastion bundle in the top column to purchase it. When you click on this bundle, you’ll notice that you’ll also get a Candy Cane charm along with the Gingerbread Bastion skin. Given this bundle’s price, even new players that just started playing the game shouldn’t have a hard time obtaining it. This is because players can earn coins easily by completing various weekly challenges.

Keep in mind that you’re only able to get the Festive Wreath charm and Gingerbread Bastion bundle until the 2nd of January, 2023, and like any other limited-time exclusive items, there’s no sure way of knowing if they will return to the game. So, make sure to spend some time logging in to not miss out on these rewards!

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 21st, 2022