Brigitte mains rejoice! After months since Brigitte’s last skin, namely the Medic skin, this Tank/Support hybrid has finally gotten some love from Blizzard. In this year’s Winter Wonderland event, players can get a new epic tier skin for Brigitte for free, which, let’s face it, is something you don’t want to miss given how monetization works in Overwatch 2 and how this skin will never return as it is from a limited-time event. With that said, unlike the previous Winter Wonderland events, earning this skin will take some effort because you need to do more than just win quick play matches. Here’s how to get the Ice Queen Brigitte skin for free in Overwatch 2!

How to Get the Ice Queen Brigitte Skin for Free in Overwatch 2

To get the Ice Queen Brigitte skin in Overwatch 2, you must complete six Winter Wonderland challenges. Each challenge can be completed by participating in one of the Winter Wonderland game modes, such as the Freezeethaw Elimination, Snowball Deathmatch, Yeti Hunter, and Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Check out the list below for the complete Winter Wonderland challenges in Overwatch 2.

Warmhearted: Thaw 15 allies in Freezethaw Elimination.

Thaw 15 allies in Freezethaw Elimination. Caught A Cold: Catch six snowballs in Snowball Deathmatch.

Catch six snowballs in Snowball Deathmatch. Abominable: Win a game in Yeti Hunter as a Yeti.

Win a game in Yeti Hunter as a Yeti. Block of Ice: Block 8 snowballs with Cryo-Freeze, Ice Wall in Snowball Deathmatch, or Mei’s Snowball Offensive.

Block 8 snowballs with Cryo-Freeze, Ice Wall in Snowball Deathmatch, or Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Unthawed: Win a game in Freezethaw Elimination.

Win a game in Freezethaw Elimination. Snowstorm: Win a game in Snowball Deathmatch.

Win a game in Snowball Deathmatch. Monster Hunter: Win a game in Yeti Hunter as a Mei.

Win a game in Yeti Hunter as a Mei. Time for Cocoa: Win a game in Mei’s Snowball Offensive.

Win a game in Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Season’s Greetings: Complete six Winter Wonderland challenges.

This list may seem like a lot, but there’s no need to worry. After all, you only need to complete six challenges, which don’t even have to be done in order. You can even complete multiple challenges in just one match if done right. Just remember that these challenges can only be completed by playing the Winter Wonderland game modes, so custom games or even practice VS AI modes are out of the question.

You can keep track of your progress by heading to the Menu, selecting Battle Pass, and then clicking on Challenges. To check your Winter Wonderland quest progress, select the Event tab beside the Season tab. You’ll be taken to a page where you’ll be able to see your progress for each quest as well as the reward for that particular quest.

Most rewards consist of battle pass XP and sprays, which may not seem like a lot. However, the more challenges you complete, the more they will add up, thus allowing you to level up your battle pass faster. Other than the Ice Queen Brigitte skin, you’ll also be able to get the Snowman Head weapon charm upon completing six Winter Wonderland challenges. It’s an excellent item to add to your weapon if you’re feeling festive!

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022