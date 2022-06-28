Overwatch: How to Get the Medic Brigitte Skin From Support a Streamer Event

If you’re looking to add another skin to your collection in either Overwatch or Overwatch 2 once it launches, you’ll have a fairly quick and easy way to make sure that you’re able to do just that. If you’re a Brigitte main, this may be something that caught your eye after hearing about the newest Overwatch Support A Streamer event that will be going on.

If you want to add this to your digital closet, let’s dive in and see what you’ll need to do to make this happen! Here’s how you can get your very own Medic Brigitte Skin in Overwatch!

Support A Streamer Schedule – How To Claim Exclusive Skin

Starting on June 29th at 11:00 am PDT, and running until July 20th, you’ll be able to watch any of the streamers that we have listed in our article here. While your streamer of choice has a Live Stream going, you’re going to want to follow these instructions:

Sign In with your Twitch Account (or create one here)

Watch one of the qualifying Streamers

While the channel is streaming, gift 3 subs of any tier level to earn the reward.

And according to the Blizzard Website, here is all of the information you’ll need to know about the code itself:

Codes can only be redeemed once

Replacement codes cannot be issued

The transfer or sale of these codes by any means is strictly prohibited

These items can be used by downloading and playing Overwatch

Codes expire 12/31/2022 at 11:59 p.m. PDT

If you have never put a code in Battle.net before, this is what you’ll need to do:

Claim Your Code on the Website

To claim a code on the website:

Log into your Account Overview Enter the code in the Redeem a Code box and click Redeem Code

Claim Your Code on the App

To claim a code on the Battle.net App:

From the Games tab, click the Redeem a Code button found under the logo of any game

button found under the logo of any game From the Shop tab, click Services and then Redeem a Code

Quite the easy thing to handle, and after gifting three subs, you’ll just want to visit your Account Overview and put your new code in to claim your new skin for Brigitte! If you’re interested in more Overwatch news, make sure that you’re turning into our Overwatch and Overwatch 2 Guide Sections, where we will cover anything from fixing the Watchpoint Pack, as well as information about new characters that are making their way into the game. Find out if your new favorite game will also have Cross-Progression, and all we know about the game so far!

Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4th, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.