Is there cross-progression in Overwatch 2? Blizzard’s latest shooter is undergoing a lot of changes when it comes to monetization and progression, and many players are wondering if they will be able to transfer their cosmetics and skins between platforms when they start playing the game. Cross-progression is becoming an industry standard with most new games supporting it, especially free-to-play games like Overwatch 2. So, does Overwatch 2 have cross-progression for skin and stats?

Does Overwatch 2 Have Cross Progression?

Yes, Overwatch 2 does have cross-progression. All of your cosmetics and account information will be accessible on any platform. That’s good news since Overwatch 2 will be free-to-play on the PVP side, so you can swap between PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Switch at any time and keep all of your hard-earned skins and account stats. The game will also feature full crossplay as well, so there aren’t any platform boundaries in Overwatch 2.

All of your original Overwatch skins carry over to Overwatch 2 as well, so all of the cosmetics, emotes, sprays, and more that you’ve earned for the game’s ever-expanding roster of heroes are available from day one in the sequel. Cross-progression applies to those cosmetics as well, so they’ll work on any platform that the game is available on.

The first Overwatch never received an update to enable cross-progression, locking skins and unlocks to the platform that they were received on. Anything you got from loot boxes in Overwatch was stuck on that platform. The game did eventually get crossplay at the very least though, so there’s that.

Overwatch 2 remedies this problem by making both crossplay and cross-progression available from day one, which is much appreciated since the game is free-to-play and people can jump in on any platform. Overwatch 2 is fully adopting the seasonal live service model too, so if the game plans to stick around for a long time, then players need a way to keep all of their unlocked skins even if they decide to change platforms.

It would suck to complete weekly challenges, level up the battle pass, and unlock skins for your favorite heroes only to make the jump to PC and have to start from scratch. It’ll also be nice to be able to pick up the game on Nintendo Switch to play a few casual matches and knock out a few challenges as well. Cross-progression will make grinding out seasonal challenges and ranking up the battle pass much less of a hassle overall, and it should make players feel more secure when purchasing things from the in-game store since they know those items will work everywhere.

Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.