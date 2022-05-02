It’s Not Just You: Overwatch 2 Aiming Feels Off Because of This Change

The Overwatch 2 PVP Beta is currently underway, but many players think that the aiming feels off in the new game. Overwatch was initially released in 2016 and Overwatch 2 is basically just a large update for the first game (at least on the PVP front), so why are many veteran players having to relearn aiming all of a sudden? There’s actually an explanation for this phenomenon, and it has to do with some of the new abilities added to some heroes in Overwatch 2. Here’s why Overwatch 2 aiming feels off.

Why Does Aiming Feel Off in Overwatch 2?

Several players have reported that the aiming in Overwatch 2 feels weird, even going so far as to readjust their settings and sensitivity to see if that makes a difference. It’s not a settings issue, however. In Overwatch 2, every DPS hero has been given a passive ability that increases their movement speed by 10%.

Every DPS hero in the game moves just a tad bit faster, and that includes already slippery characters like Tracer and Genji. If you’re an Overwatch veteran who’s spent years tracking those pesky Tracer mains when they dive your back line, you may have to unlearn that muscle memory to accommodate to the new movement abilities in Overwatch 2.

That passive speed boost also pairs with other speed-boosting abilities from certain heroes like Lucio, so a Genji traveling with a Lucio can zip around maps with ease. This passive speed boost can also hurt you if you’re playing as one of these DPS heroes, as moving slightly faster can throw off your aim.

Outside of the speed boost passive, the Overwatch 2 Beta is also based on an older snapshot of Overwatch, so some of your settings may not have carried over to the beta. If you changed your sensitivity or other settings in the first Overwatch recently, make sure to check and see that your settings are correct in Overwatch 2. With your settings fixed and the DPS speed boost in mind, you can start training your aim in this sequel.

The Overwatch 2 Beta is available now on PC and will last through May 17. Overwatch 2 is currently in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.