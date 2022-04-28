Overwatch 2 Beta Multiplayer Guide: How to Play With Friends

I don't want to be the loneliest number.

April 28th, 2022 by J.T. Isenhour

Overwatch-2-Main-Menu

The Overwatch 2 Beta is a big event, but what is a team-based shooter without playing with your friends. Since getting into the beta only require you to watch a twitch stream for four hours, many people and their friends have gotten in. However, upon opening the beta, players noticed the UI was vastly limited and missing a few features. This was expected since it was a PVP-only beta but one of the features missing was the big social button from the original Overwatch. Let’s go over how you can invite your friends to play alongside you in Overwatch 2.

How to Invite Friends to Play With You in Overwatch 2

Inviting your friends to your party in Overwatch 2 to play with you may seem a bit confusing at first but it really quite simple. It’s nowhere near as confusing as learning the new hero, Sojourn. When you are on the menu you may be expecting to see the big social button that was in the original Overwatch, which would take you to your friendslist so you could make your group. What you will instead need to click on now is the little play icon next to your name in the top right corner of the screen.

Overwatch-2-Invite-Friends

This will take you to the social menu that you remember from the original Overwatch and from here it is the same as the original. You simply need to right-click on the friend that you want to invite or join and select the respective option on the menu that opens up. It’s very simple once you know where you need to go, but not having the social button on the main menu really can throw you off if you were expecting it.

This does not mean that this is how it will be in the final release of Overwatch 2, this is just the beta and a lot of content is currently missing. Half of the cast still has concept art for their icons instead of the in-game models that are used. Alongside this, many of the cast members will be getting new default skins to reflect these concept art images. If you need any more help with Overwatch 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

See also
Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops Explained: How to Get Beta Access by Watching Streams

Overwatch 2 is currently in development for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Overwatch 2
Sojourn's intro in her reveal video
Overwatch 2 Beta Sojourn Guide: Abilities, Kit, and Role Explained
An official Overwatch 2 image depicting Push Mode from the official website.
Overwatch 2 Push Mode Explained: How to Win the New 5v5 Game Type
Overwatch 2 Beta Key Twitch Drops – How to Connect Battlenet to Twitch
An Overwatch 2 Image posted by the official Overwatch Twitter account
Overwatch 2 Beta Leaks: Battle Pass Details, PVE Info, and More Revealed
Trending on AOTF
Dune: Spice Wars Review
Best Spirit Ashes to Summon in Elden Ring
Elden Ring: Best Spirit Ash Summons After Patch 1.04
Celebrant's Skull
Elden Ring: Where to Get Celebrant’s Skull Hammer
Official PlayStation Plus cover image.
New PlayStation Plus Release Date: Pricing,Tiers, Game Lineup, and More Details