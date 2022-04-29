Overwatch 2 Support Hero Changes: Mercy, Ana, and More Character Changes

Overwatch 2 has been getting a lot of attention recently due to the fact that its beta has been in full operation and players are enjoying everything the experience has to offer them. Of course, with the latest game, heroes are going to be getting a myriad of tweaks when phasing from the first Overwatch to the next installment in the franchise. This guide article will take you over everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 support hero changes that have been documented for the moment until more tweaks may occur before the main release of the game.

All of the Overwatch 2 Support Hero Changes

The characters that players may straight away want to know about the changes are Mercy and Ana. As for Mercy, there are two significant changes. The hero’s (support) passive healing has been increased by a whopping 50%, this is an excellent increase in healing. Furthermore, the UI also shows what hero in your team you are healing and/or also buffing.

Ana has had her ‘Sleep Dart’ wait time for using it increased to 15 seconds. It was originally 12 seconds so this is a slight increase to the time required.

As for the other support heroes, here are the changes:

Lucio: The ultimate ‘Sound barrier’ has the cost to use reduced by a total of 12%.

Zenyatta: Similar to one of Mercy’s changes, the UI shows who you are healing or buffing and the position of this has been changed to next to the ultimate charge symbol.

Brigitte: This hero has had the most amount of changes from the Support Heroes. However, it is just for ‘Shield Bash’. It now has a cooldown of 5 seconds instead of 7 seconds and its range has been increased to over 10 meters. Furthermore, the ‘Shield Bash’ doesn’t stun now and it does 50 damage instead, it also will activate Brigittes ‘Inspire’ ability.

Baptise: There is a reduction in the primary fire falloff range which will ensure you get the precision of aiming you need and the ‘Regenerative Burst’ healing has also been increased to 100 instead.

As you can observe, there are a lot of great changes to many of the support heroes to assist their various endeavors throughout the many matches you will no doubt be competing within and earning rewards.

Overwatch 2 is being developed for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.