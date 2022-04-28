Overwatch 2 Beta Not Showing Up: How to Download Beta After Getting Access

The Overwatch 2 beta is in full swing and players are diving into the experience to enjoy everything that the new game has to offer them. They will get to enjoy playing Overwatch 2 before many others will get to chance to due to the rarity of being able to get some of the codes for the beta itself. Of course, when a code is obtained, players will still have to make sure it works, and unfortunately even after the code works and/or the player has access to the beta; some people have noticed that the Overwatch 2 beta is not showing up and they can’t access it. This guide article will inform you of everything you need to know about potential fixes for the glitch.

How To Fix The Overwatch 2 Beta Not Showing Up

There are a few methods that you can employ in order to try and sort out the glitch of it not appearing on the launcher to access the beta. Firstly, ensure that you have got the correct email associated with the account that got the code for the beta. You should be logged in with this account of course in order to access the beta, and there will also be a menu with the ‘Game Version’ on the launcher. Given the fact the game version sometimes has to be changed, it can be missed a lot.

The beta is called ‘Overwatch 2 Tech Beta’ and you will want to select this, the beta should now show up for you. However, if it doesn’t then you can also try changing the region to a different one and then switching back again. Changing region through Overwatch has been another fix for the issue so you can choose to attempt that if you’d like to until there is an official developer fix and then you can enjoy everything that the beta has to offer.

Overwatch 2 is being developed for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.