Overwatch 2 Beta Leaks: Battle Pass Details, PVE Info, and More Revealed

With the Beta for Overwatch 2 opening up to selective participants from across the world, it’s also a good time to discuss some of the data leaks surrounding the release client and what it would seemingly entail for the future. Overwatch 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the originally prominent hero shooter Overwatch and has been highly anticipated by fans ever since its initial announcement back during Blizzcon 2019. The closed beta’s release, despite changes to its production staff and the scrutiny that the company’s been placed under in the past two years, hopefully, serves as a good sign of the things to come.

The Development Team for Overwatch 2 has given information related to the sequel in the past, discussing the changes that they’ve had plans to make. One thing, in particular, was reducing the team size for player vs player matches, from the original 6v6 down to the more traditional 5v5 formats that can be commonly found in other games of its type. Which people suspected would influence the meta greatly. Some sources at the time have also indicated the intention of Blizzard to still aim for a late 2022 release window for the game, which is likely to be postponed considering the larger scale of the game with both its PvP and PvE components.

On the topic of the Closed Beta of Overwatch 2, some data leaks have proven rather intriguing to look at in the lead-up to its release. Data miners have discovered indicators within the Beta’s files and codes of the numerous systems that the Development team’s interested in putting into place for when the game goes live. Those include a PvE mode and a Battle Pass System. That is not to suggest that those functions haven’t been discussed or leaked before. But considering how close the game is edging toward its actual release. Those features more likely than not will live through the entire development cycle and make it into the commercial product.

The strings of code found by data miners seemingly point to a progression system that keeps track of the heroes used for PvE missions, and a talent system that would augment the abilities of heroes during such escapades. Which the Devs themselves have talked about in prior announcements. Some codes have also indicated the presence of a battle pass, tied to the client’s main lobby.

The PVE-related information that can be found in the beta client is somewhat curious considering the dedicated focus of the Closed Beta being solely on the PvP aspects of the game. It can be treated as a reassurance that the Dev team hasn’t forgotten about the PvE components of the game, but it will likely be a while until any further details are released regarding the 4-player c0-op missions that Overwatch 2 has in mind for its players.

In the meantime, however, for players that are just looking to get a feel of the game’s going to be, they should not be remiss for the Twitch Drops coming tomorrow, which will bring grant more people access to the beta client of Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 is currently in development for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.