Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops Explained: How to Get Beta Access by Watching Streams

The Overwatch 2 PVP beta is finally here, and fans can get beta access from Twitch Drops as long as they watch the right streamers at the right times. Many games, such as Amazon’s New World, have offered beta access for Twitch viewers, so this process is nothing new. However, while the Overwatch 2 beta lasts for nearly a month, the window to get Twitch Drops is nowhere near as long. Plus, only certain streamers are participating in the Twitch Drops program too, so you’ll need to watch the right stream.

Still, as long as you make sure you’re watching the right stream and have your accounts connected correctly, you’re guaranteed to get an invite to the beta. Here’s how to get Overwatch 2 beta access from Twitch Drops.

How to Get Overwatch 2 Beta Twitch Drops

Earning beta access via Twitch Drops is simple. All you have to do is watch a participating stream for 4 hours and you’ll automatically earn an invite. However, there’s only a limited time window where you can earn Twitch Drops for the beta. The Twitch Drops campaign for Overwatch 2 takes place on Wednesday, April 27 from 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET and lasts until 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET on the same day. You’ll only have those 7 hours to earn your beta invite.

Let's break it down!#Overwatch2 PVP Beta

📆 April 26 @ 11am PT

✉️ Invites sent to select participants

🕚 Beta roll out begins 📆 April 27 @ 11am PT

🎉 OW Beta Bash Livestream

💜 Earn Beta Access via Twitch Drops 👀 Learn more https://t.co/cajndrTlmE pic.twitter.com/KSDFnHOeCX — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 25, 2022

The beta FAQ page has the full list of partnered streamers that you can watch to earn Twitch Drops, but here are some of the most notable people:

xQc

PlayOverwatch

Pokimane

Lirik

Asmongold

Dexbonus

Dyrus

Crendor

Datto

Pokelawls

SypherPK

Aspen

Fextralife

As long as you tune into any of the listed streamers’ channels during the right time frame, you’ll earn progress toward Twitch Drops. Remember, you have to link your Battle.net account to your Twitch account first in order to be eligible for the beta Twitch Drop.

How to Download the Overwatch 2 Beta From Twitch Drops

Once you receive a Twitch Drop, you won’t need to input a code or anything like that. Just log into Battle.net using the account you linked to your Twitch account, click the Overwatch icon at the top of the launcher homepage, and then select the Overwatch 2 Technical Beta from the Game Version drop-down menu. This will install the beta on your PC. If you already have Overwatch installed, it’ll reduce the required download size.

How Long Does the Beta Last?

The Overwatch 2 PVP beta will begin on April 26 at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET and will last for 3 weeks, ending on May 17. The beta dates are subject to change, however, so Blizzard could extend or shorten the beta at any time. The beta is also only available on PC, so console players will have to wait until they have a chance to go hands-on with the game and test out the new hero changes.

There will be more beta tests in the future though, and there will almost surely be an open beta before the game’s launch, so there’s no need to worry if you don’t make it into this beta. For more details on upcoming beta periods, check out our Overwatch 2 beta guide.

Overwatch 2 is currently in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.