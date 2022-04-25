Overwatch 2 PVP Beta: How to Get Access and Twitch Drops Explained

The Overwatch 2 beta is finally here, and players can get a taste of the revamped PVP gameplay and try out a new hero for a limited time. It’s a closed beta though, so you’ll need to get access before you can play. Thankfully, there are easy ways to get into the beta if you don’t receive an invite. The beta will run through May 17 too, so there are plenty of opportunities to snag an invite for you and your friends. Here’s how you can get into the Overwatch 2 beta.

How Long is the Overwatch 2 Beta?

The beta begins on Tuesday, April 26 and will last for three weeks until Tuesday, May 17. There aren’t any specific play periods, so you can play the game normally as much as you want during the three-week beta period.

Times are subject to change though, so Blizzard could shorten or extend the beta at any time. There will also be additional beta tests in the future, so keep an eye out for more opportunities to play.

How to Get Into the Overwatch 2 Beta

In order to play the Overwatch 2 beta, you need an invite. The beta test runs from April 26 to May 17 and is only available on PC. Invite emails will be sent out starting at 11 AM PT on April 26, so be sure to check your inbox if you opted-in for beta access. Blizzard says that more invites may be sent out later during the beta period as well, so don’t lose hope if you miss the first wave.

However, there’s another way to get an invite to the beta: Twitch Drops. By watching certain Overwatch 2 streamers during the beta period, you can earn beta access for yourself.

How to Get Beta Twitch Drops

If you want to earn Overwatch 2 beta access via Twitch Drops, then you need to watch a participating stream for 4 hours. Twitch Drops are only active for a limited-time period from 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET through 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 27. If you miss the window, you won’t be able to earn Twitch Drops from the streams.

The beta FAQ page has a list of partnered streamers that you can watch.

How to Download the Beta

The first beta is only available on PC, so you won’t be able to play on PlayStation or Xbox. You’ll also need to own a copy of the first Overwatch in order to play, which makes sense as Overwatch 2 just adds more content onto that game’s foundation. Once you get access, you can download the beta client through the Battle.net launcher.

What Modes and Heroes Are in the Overwatch 2 Beta?

Most of the original Overwatch heroes will be present in the beta, and players will also get the chance to test out Sojourn, the game’s newest playable character. Overwatch 2 features reworks of characters like Doomfist, Bastion, and more, and players will get to go hands-on with the changed characters during the beta as well.

The game’s new Push mode will also be playable in the beta, offering an alternative to the tried and true payload game mode from the original game. In this mode, two teams compete to push a robot from the center of the map to the enemy team’s spawn. The team that pushes the bot the furthest wins.

Of course, Overwatch 2 changes the formula to 5v5 by default, so fans will get to see how the new team sizes affect the game overall. There’s a lot to see in this closed beta, and since it’ll last for a month (with more tests to follow), expect to see a lot of Overwatch 2 in the coming weeks.

When is the Next Beta?

There will be more beta sessions, but Blizzard hasn’t revealed any details about those yet. They’ll most likely take place this summer and will also probably require an invite. An open beta will almost surely take place before the official launch though, so you’ll have a chance to play eventually even if it takes a while.

Overwatch 2 is currently in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.