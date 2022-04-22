Overwatch 2: All of Tracer’s Character Design Changes

All of the design changes you need to know about with Tracer for Overwatch 2!

April 22nd, 2022 by Gordon Bicker

Overwatch-2-Tracers-Character-Design-Changes

Overwatch 2 has been at the forefront of the gaming community for the past few days with the preview version of the game getting a lot of attention. Of course, the release of a new Overwatch game is a exciting prospect for many and this excitement will no doubt continue through to the game’s release. Notably, characters will be getting visual overhauls and many players have noticed the changes to the character models. One such character with a lot of changes is none other than Tracer, a fan favorite of many. This guide article will discuss all of the major aesthetic changes for Tracer in Overwatch 2.

Tracer Character Design Changes In Overwatch 2

Tracer’s base design has changed for Overwatch 2 with some varying differences in the customization. Firstly, Tracer’s visor no longer has a large white outer rim if any for Overwatch 2. People may also think the visor is a lot slicker in design and has a really nice colorization for them. The main outfit for the upper half of the body has been altered significantly with changes made to the style of Tracer’s jacket which appears more pristine than the other version.

Further, the ‘gauntlets’ on the arms have been given changes and don’t extrude into the air as much anymore, the design is very compact and has a lovely architecture for the model of the gauntlet. As for the centerpiece, it has an Iron-Man vibe to the design, the core is situated within the frame of the armor and looks excellent as always.

For the legs and the shoes, Tracer still has the iconic look with the colors but the main shoes are now more futuristic in style with white and emissive blue vibrant colors underneath the shoes. With all of these changes, it will be excellent to play as Tracer with her new outfit, as it was in the previous installment. There are of course numerous other changes appearing to be arriving with the game when it releases.

Overwatch 2 is still to have a release date but is thought to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

See also
Overwatch 2 Beta Details: Sign-Ups, Schedule, Platforms, PC Requirements and More

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 Beta Details: Sign-Ups, Schedule, Platforms, PC Requirements and More
Overwatch 2 Xbox
Overwatch 2 UI Leak Shows Potential Battle Pass and More Features
Overwatch 2 Xbox
Will Overwatch 2 Be Xbox Exclusive Since Microsoft Owns Activision?
Cole Cassidy McCree
Cole Cassidy is McCree’s New Name in Overwatch
Trending on AOTF
Snoop Dogg is Now Available in Warzone & Vanguard Here’s How to Get Him
Valorant Fade Agent
Valorant Fade Agent First Look: Abilities, Release Date, and More
yelan genshin impact 2.7 leak
Genshin Impact 2.7 Story Leak Reveals Major Characters and More
Personal Final Fantasy XIV cover image.
FFXIV: Lyse Outfit and Megashiba Mount Leaked for Mog Station Store