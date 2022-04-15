Overwatch 2 Beta Details: Sign-Ups, Schedule, Platforms, PC Requirements and More

April 15th, 2022 by Chris Park

Overwatch fans have been patient in waiting for Blizzard to finally roll out Overwatch 2 and it looks we’re inching ever closer to the follow-up of 2015’s smash hit shooter.  The game will move into a closed-beta period in late-April, which will see PC players get first crack at putting this sequel through its paces.  If you’re looking for details regarding the Overwatch 2 Beta we’ve got you covered.  Below you’ll find how to sign-up for the Overwatch 2 beta as well as what platforms the beta will be on, the PC requirements, the release date and times for the beta as well.

How to Sign-up for the Overwatch 2 Beta

Head to the Official Overwatch website and opt-in to the beta using this link.  This should put at the correct spot to opt-in for the beta, which will make you login to your Battle.net account.  On the page, it says that the first Beta Test for Overwatch 2 will being on April 26th and it’s described as the first of “a series of closed beta tests.”

Overwatch 2 Beta Schedule

So far, all we know is that the first closed beta is going to begin on April 26th, 2022.  It has not been announced what time the Overwatch beta will begin, when a client can be downloaded, or how long it’s going to run for.

Overwatch 2 Beta Platforms

At this time, Blizzard has said that the first closed beta for Overwatch 2 will be available on PC only.  However, they do say that they plan to include console players in future betas.

PC Requirements for Overwatch 2 Beta

The PvP Beta Requirements have been posted to the Battle Net Support Site, however these requirements have been said that they may be changed before and after launch as the developers test things.

Minimum Requirments for Overwatch 2 Beta

  • Operating System: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650
  • Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 Series, AMD Radeon HD 7000 Series
  • Memory: 6 GB Ram
  • Storage: 50 GB available hard drive space
  • Internet: Broadband
  • Media: None
  • Resolution: 1024×768 minimum display resolution

Recommended Specifications

  • Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit latest service pack
  • Processor: Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5
  • Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380

Is there any special way to get in the Overwatch 2 Beta?

It doesn’t sound like there is unless you’ve got an uncle that works at the company.  Blizzard says that beta participants are selected by different factors, which include things like region, timing of your registration in the beta, your computer hardware. and other potential criteria.  They do say that they will roll out the closed beta to more people than the first beta test though so if you’re interested in playing you should definitely hit the link above and register for the best chance of success in getting in the Overwatch 2 Beta.

- This article was updated on April 15th, 2022

