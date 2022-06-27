All Participating Streamers in Overwatch x Twitch Support a Streamer Event

Find out how to support your favorite streamer and get an excellent new skin for Overwatch, with the Support a Streamer program!

June 27th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

If you’re looking to get your hands on some exclusive swag, as well as help support your favorite streamer, the Overwatch Support A Streamer Event is something that should be right on your radar. You’ll be able to give your favorite stream a subscription, and get an exclusive skin that will carry over into Overwatch 2 when it launches!

But, when does this take place, and who can you support to get this exclusive Brigitte skin? Let’s take a look at all of the different details!

Overwatch Support A Streamer Event Schedule

You’ll be able to start giving your favorite streamer your support on June 29th starting at 11:00 am PDT, until July 20th. Giving any of the qualifying streamers a subscription will unlock this excellent new skin, as long as you follow along with this guide!

  • Sign In with your Twitch Account (or create one here)
  • Watch one of the qualifying Streamers
  • While the channel is streaming, gift 3 subs of any tier level to earn the reward.

According to the official Blizzard Website

  • Codes can only be redeemed once
  • Replacement codes cannot be issued
  • The transfer or sale of these codes by any means is strictly prohibited
  • These items can be used by downloading and playing Overwatch
  • Codes expire 12/31/2022 at 11:59 p.m. PDT

So make sure that you’re ready to redeem them by visiting Battle.net and inputting your new code here! You’ll just need to make sure that you’re redeeming the code, and if you need assistance with that, they have you covered!

Qualifying Streamers

If you’re looking to support any streamers during this event, make sure that you tune into any of these Live Streams and get ready to gift some subs!

XQC kabaji august Arrge Mr. X
Alanzoka Ellohime Merciful GetQuakedOn Jaws
El Ded Supertf Somnus Vale Nekkra
JackFrags It Me JP Anaee BroYouWack Achilios
Asmongold Noko JoystickOW Metro VikkiKitty
imaqtpie Gale Adelade Skiesti Beaver Kimjaewon
Pow3r strippin Niandra leveluplifting Mirage
Locklear Jay3  KristenRae Somjuu  Namunlbo
Dyrus Yuuie echoflex Potxeca Enyung
Fextralife Fitzyhere Dullachann cloakzy Cheomyeom
LuLuLuvley chipsa Beyaca Crazy Slick Woogying
A_Seagull  SaltyPhish RubenSargasm ConnorEatsPants Sisime
FaZe Mongraal Jake AVRL Disguiused Toast Kimtongsoo
LORDENZO ta1yo Phyerx Guru YBT
NateHill Yeatle Emiliath svb Themarinekr
JSmooth Fareeha LegDay Sooshi Ryujehong
nmplol ovileemay thexboxlucio AceofSpades Geguri
OnScreen Aspen Deku Danteh Leetaejun
T-Pain W_NTED  FindingKyKy ANS Hyotube
AverageJonas One_Shot_Gurl Kragie Carpe Jjonak
DaFran KarQ Oasis Poko Hoshizora
mendo Flats Overpowered WhoRU Tyr0din
Tuonto Eskay Bus Patiphan Frogger
Emongg Taiga Kishi LemonKiwi Fleta Bazzagazza
Nephtunie Big Cheese Kit OWGrandma FunnyAstro Crayator
Alphacast Eviltoaster DominoJack Profit Davy Jones
Kephrii Warn  PeterParkTV Architect Nitrao
SPYGEA Violet cuppcaake Soe Toniki
adepththebest Delrith Custa Danny TQQ
P4wnyhof FDGod EeveeA  Reinforce Chihiro Yuki
ml7 Sunshinebread QueenE Uber Ratna Petit

Once you have done everything listed above, you’ll be able to redeem and use this skin instantly after you get the code!

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest Overwatch news, you’ll see that a new character was announced, as well as plenty of details about the newest Beta that will be coming soon. For all of the Overwatch news that you could need, as well as tips and tricks once the game launches, make sure that you’re tuning into our Overwatch 2 guide section!

Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4th, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

