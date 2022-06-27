All Participating Streamers in Overwatch x Twitch Support a Streamer Event

If you’re looking to get your hands on some exclusive swag, as well as help support your favorite streamer, the Overwatch Support A Streamer Event is something that should be right on your radar. You’ll be able to give your favorite stream a subscription, and get an exclusive skin that will carry over into Overwatch 2 when it launches!

But, when does this take place, and who can you support to get this exclusive Brigitte skin? Let’s take a look at all of the different details!

Overwatch Support A Streamer Event Schedule

You’ll be able to start giving your favorite streamer your support on June 29th starting at 11:00 am PDT, until July 20th. Giving any of the qualifying streamers a subscription will unlock this excellent new skin, as long as you follow along with this guide!

Sign In with your Twitch Account (or create one here)

Watch one of the qualifying Streamers

While the channel is streaming, gift 3 subs of any tier level to earn the reward.

According to the official Blizzard Website:

Codes can only be redeemed once

Replacement codes cannot be issued

The transfer or sale of these codes by any means is strictly prohibited

These items can be used by downloading and playing Overwatch

Codes expire 12/31/2022 at 11:59 p.m. PDT

So make sure that you’re ready to redeem them by visiting Battle.net and inputting your new code here! You’ll just need to make sure that you’re redeeming the code, and if you need assistance with that, they have you covered!

Qualifying Streamers

If you’re looking to support any streamers during this event, make sure that you tune into any of these Live Streams and get ready to gift some subs!

Once you have done everything listed above, you’ll be able to redeem and use this skin instantly after you get the code!

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest Overwatch news, you’ll see that a new character was announced, as well as plenty of details about the newest Beta that will be coming soon. For all of the Overwatch news that you could need, as well as tips and tricks once the game launches, make sure that you’re tuning into our Overwatch 2 guide section!

Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4th, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.