How to Get the Greek Mythology Skins in Overwatch 2 Season 2?

A brand new set of Greek Mythology skins are all set to arrive in the upcoming season of Overwatch 2. With Season 2 of the game scheduled to drop in the next couple of days, the entire community is excited to see what the new season has in store for them.

Skins happen to be one of the unique selling points that Overwatch 2 has to offer. Unlike several other tactical shooters, each hero has a plethora of unique skins in the game. While you will be able to earn some skins through the battle pass, the others need to be purchased.

All Greek Mythology Skins in Overwatch 2 Season 2

As seen in the official Blizzard blog post about Season 2 in Overwatch 2, the Greek Mythology skins will be available for a specific set of characters in the game. While most of these skins will be of Legendary rarity, one will be of Mythic rarity. Here are all the characters and their corresponding skins in Overwatch 2:

Junker Queen: Zeus Skin (Mythic)

Ramattra: Poseidon Skin (Legendary)

Parah: Hades Skin (Legendary)

Lucio: Hermes Skin (Legendary)

Roadhog: Cyclops Skin (Legendary)

Widowmaker: Medusa Skin (Legendary)

Reinhardt: Minotaur Skin (Legendary)

Out of all the skins mentioned above, the Junker Queen skin, the Ramattra skin and the Parah skin will be available in the Overwatch 2 battle pass. The rest of the skins will make an appearance in the in-game store. However, their exact date of launch is still unknown.

However, there’s a high chance that the Greek Mythology skins will be in the item shop the moment Overwatch 2 Season 2 goes live. Their price is unclear as of now. We’ll update this piece as and when we have more information about these skin bundles.

Ramattra will also be going live with Overwatch 2 Season 2. Here are a list of potential counters for this brand new tank hero. Moreover, if you’re using Ramattra, here are some crosshairs that you can try out while experimenting with the hero in the game.

Overwatch 2, Season 2 is available to play for free on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch starting December 6, 2022.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022