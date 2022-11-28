All Ramattra Abilities and Ultimate in Overwatch 2

Ramattra is the newest hero that’s all set to join Overwatch 2 in the upcoming season. Scheduled to launch on December 6, Ramattra is a very interesting hero.

Prior to the hero reveal, a major part of the community thought that the upcoming hero in Overwatch 2 would be Mauga. However, the developers pulled a rabbit out of the hat and announced that the new hero would be Ramattra.

Here’s a quick list of all the abilities that Ramattra will be bringing to the table in Overwatch 2.

Ramattra Overwatch 2 skills and abilities

According to the information that is currently available, Ramattra will be able to actively switch between two forms: Omnic and Nemesis. The Omnic form is the default form and will allow this hero to assume more of a DPS role. The Nemesis form on the other hand is designed to function like a tank.

Here’s a breakdown of all his abilities:

Abilities

Void Accelerator (Omnic Form/Default) : Left Click: Shoots high-velocity nanite projectiles. Right Click: Deploys a shield at a targetted location.

: Nemesis Form (Shift) Left Click: Pummels the ground, launching shockwaves. Anyone caught within the radius of these shockwaves takes damage. Right Click: Blocks and reduces most of the damage taken from the front, at the cost of movement speed. This form lasts for 8 seconds only.

Ravenous Vortex (E) Fires a nanoball which creates a vortex on the ground after exploding. Enemies caught within the area of effect are slowed and pulled inwards.

Annihilation (Q) This is probably one of the most overpowered ultimate ability in Overwatch 2. When activated, a swarm of nanobots travels ahead, damaging enemies and reducing enemy damage by 50%.



How will Ramattra affect the Overwatch 2 meta?

50% Omnic 🤖

50% Nemesis 😈

100% Tempo Tank 🛡🦾



It’s really hard to comment on this question right now. From the looks of it, Ramattra does look like a very powerful tank. In theory, his skillset looks absolutely deadly. However, how he performs in the field is something that is yet to be seen.

Given how his abilities are stacked, it’s unlikely that Ramattra will turn out to be a dull hero in Overwatch 2. Instead, he just might turn out to be too overpowered, so much so that the developers might end up nerfing his abilities within a week or two after he’s released.

That's all we have with regard to Ramattra for now. Apart from Ramattra, Overwatch 2 will soon receive it's very own story mode!

Overwatch 2 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

