All Health Pack Locations in Circuit Royal in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 includes competitive gameplay that requires players to think quickly and play aggressively. To do this, you must keep an eye on your health so that you will die less often. There are a bunch of different maps in the game, but one that feels more like a maze and can get confusing is Circuit Royal. If you’re maneuvering this map and trying to find health packs to heal yourself, look no further, as we will give you the exact locations of each.

All Royal Circuit Health Pack Locations

Small health packs will provide you with 75 HP with a recharge of 15 seconds, while larger health packs will provide 250 HP with a recharge of 10 seconds. Below are all the health packs and brief descriptions on how to access them in Circuit Royal.

Attackers Spawn Location

You will find this health pack directly straight ahead of the attacker spawn, making it difficult for defenders to focus on. The room has stairs inside, which is perfect if you are trying to get the high ground right off the bat as an attacker.

The second health pack is on the opposite side of the first and is larger. Larger health packs almost and sometimes fully replenish your health, so it is wise to know this is here if you find yourself in trouble and close to death.

Near the Bridge

This health pack is located near the bridge connecting the two main buildings. It provides cover and a route leading towards the water, granting the perfect opportunity to flank your opponents.

Off the Bend in the Road

This next health pack is found next to the curve in the road inside the building. It is closer to the defender side of the map but is a perfect spot to get some cover since it is a closed room with no back exit, meaning no possible flanking from opponents.

The attackers will find this health pack on the right from their spawn point and on the left for defenders. It is hidden behind some barricades but provides an excellent route to the high ground so players can provide coverage from above.

Balcony Near the Water

Players can find this health pack outside the building on the balcony overlooking the water. This is the perfect route to flank your enemies from behind as you take the stairs on the left after grabbing the health.

This health pack can also be found near the water but is located closer to the bridge connecting the two buildings. You can tell when you are close when you see a statue of a lady, as it is located right behind it.

Inside the Salon

Players can find this health pack inside the Salon. If you are a defender, it will be on your left when you get to this location and on your right as an attacker. This is perfect for grabbing before taking the higher ground in the Salon.

This small health pack can be found inside one of the rooms in the Salon. This room provides excellent cover as no one can flank you, so you have some time to take a breather and heal before returning to the action.

Now that you know where all the health packs are located in Circuit Royal find out where they are in Midtown and Junkertown! There are tons of health packs to be found at these two locations, so get a leg up on the competition.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022