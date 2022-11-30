You’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for the best Ramattra crosshair in Overwatch 2. Crosshairs are also known as reticles in the game. Although the game does have a few presets with respect to these reticles, you will be able to tweak them a bit based upon your level of comfort.

Overwatch 2, however, does not allow the level of tweaking that Valorant permits when it comes to crosshairs. But then again, you can have custom crosshairs for each hero in Blizzard’s tactical shooter. When it comes to the best Ramattra crosshairs, we have two suggestions for you. Read on to find out what they are.

How to Change Crosshairs in Overwatch 2?

Before we talk about the best Ramattra crosshairs, you need to know where to change the crosshairs from. Here’s what you need to do:

Pull up your game menu. The default button for this on PC is “Esc”. The prompt for the button can be found on the lower right corner of your screen.

On the menu screen, navigate to “Settings”, and then to the “Controls page”.

You will find an option that says “Reticle” and an “Advanced” tab below it. Click on the “Advanced” tab to reveal all the customization options available to you.

With that out of the way, let’s go ahead and talk about the best crosshairs for Ramattra in Overwatch 2.

The Best Ramattra Crosshair in Overwatch 2

Ramattra is yet to arrive in the game. He’s scheduled to go live with Overwatch 2 Season 2. However, that hasn’t stopped the community from speculating about the crosshairs for this big guy! As seen in the gameplay trailer, Ramattra is expected to have a default crosshair which might not be the best fit for him.

Based upon his primary attacks, both in Omnic or in Nemesis form, he should ideally be using the traditional Crosshair or the Circle and Crosshair for his reticle. The settings for the two are as follows:

Crosshair

Setting Name Values Show Accuracy Off Color Green (Can be based on preference) Thickness 1 Crosshair Length 9 Center Gap 6 Opacity 75% Outline Opacity 100% Dot Size 0 Dot Opacity 0% Scale with Resolution Yes

Circle and Crosshair

Setting Name Values Show Accuracy Off Color Green (Can be based on preference) Thickness 1 Crosshair Length 10 Center Gap 0 Opacity 75% Outline Opacity 0% Dot Size 0 Dot Opacity 0% Scale with Resolution Yes

These two crosshairs are the best fit for Ramattra. However, he’s yet to make it to the game, so everything is speculation right now. We’ll update this piece with the best fit crosshairs once he’s made an appearance in Overwatch 2. We do have a small note for you though. When it comes to choosing the crosshair color, make sure you choose one that is visible easily. White and Yellow turn invisible on brighter maps. Black turns invisible on darker maps. Red can sometimes hinder visibility if your enemies have red outlines. So always go for colors like Green or maybe even Cyan, for better visibility.

And while you’re waiting for Ramattra to drop in with his abilities, check out our crosshair guides for Genji and Zenyatta too. That should give you a fair idea of how to build your crosshair in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022