Among the wide array of Support heroes in Overwatch 2, Zenyatta can be considered one of the most adaptable ones, thanks to his ability to both deal damage efficiently and heal your teammates often. But what is the best crosshair for Zenyatta? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s the best Zenyatta crosshair in Overwatch 2.

The Best Zenyatta Crosshair in Overwatch 2

Taking into account that Zenyatta is capable of dealing as much damage as he can heal, the best crosshair for him is without a doubt the Circle and Crosshair. The reticle is our main choice as it allows you to better aim your orbs, thanks to the adjacent lines, as well as keep your opponents in focus. The crosshair is also great thanks to its stability, thus allowing you to stay in control of your projectiles at all times.

To further increase your prowess with the legendary master, don’t forget to also check out our full Overwatch 2 Zenyatta Guide, featuring an overview of his abilities, as well as the best strategies, and more.

How to Change Zenyatta’s Crosshair in Overwatch 2

You can change and customize your crosshair in Overwatch 2 by heading to the game’s pause menu. Once there, you just need to go to Options and then to Controls, where you will find the Reticle tab. In order to change and fully customize Zenyatta’s crosshair, all you need to do is pick him among the heroes and then select your preferred options among the ones available under the tab.

To recap, here’s how to change Zenyatta’s crosshair, or reticle, in Overwatch 2:

Open the Menu.

Go to Options.

Head to Controls.

Select Zenyatta.

Go to Reticle and select your desired type and its settings.

You can currently play Overwatch 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.