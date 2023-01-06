Are you a fan of the Deathmatch mode in Overwatch 2? If so, you’re in for a treat, as Blizzard has just released the all-new Battle for Olympus Arcade mode. In this mode, you’ll be pitted against other players while using heroes with godlike abilities. What makes this mode so special is that you can also use power-ups scattered throughout the map to enhance the hero of your choice further, making the battles feel even more aggressive and intense. Knowing exactly what each hero does in this mode will benefit you in winning the fight, so ensure you’re aware of all the Overwatch 2 hero abilities in Battle for Olympus!

All Overwatch 2 Hero Abilities in Battle for Olympus

Unlike the regular Deathmatch mode, where you can pick any hero, only seven available heroes can be played in Battle for Olympus. These heroes include Junker Queen, Roadhog, Reinhardt, Pharah, Widowmaker, Ramattra, and Lucio. Each is dressed in their Olympian gods-inspired skin, which can be purchased in the Shop right now. Given that this game mode emphasizes the theme of Greek Gods, their ultimates are slightly different than in regular matches. Below is a list of all of them.

Poseidon Ramattra (Divine Annihilation):

Ravenous Vortex is a giant whirlpool that pulls in enemies and then launches them upward

Pummel throws large water blasts that deal more damage and travel further

Zeus Junker Queen (Divine Rampage):

Lasts 20 seconds

Damage done with Scattergun has the chance to apply additional lightning damage to her abilities

Minotaur Reinhardt (Divine Earthshatter):

Lasts 20 seconds

Heals when he charges and slams an enemy into a wall

Charge can pin up to 3 targets at once

Charge cooldown is reduced to 3 seconds

Wall slams deal lethal damage, extend the divine power, and set the next Charge cooldown to 0.5 seconds

Cyclops Roadhog (Divine Whole Hog):

Lasts 15 seconds

Greatly increase your size, gaining 600 health

Hurl boulders that deal massive damage instead of his normal ultimate fire

Melee deals 5x damage and pushes enemies away

Hades Pharah (Divine Rocket Barrage):

Lasts 20 seconds

Can move during the ultimate ability

Rocket Launcher fires 3-headed rockets

Jump Jet fuel consumption is greatly reduced

Kills heal Pharah and extend the duration of this effect

Medusa Widowmaker (Divine Infra-Sight):

While scoped in, enemies looking at you turn into stone

Hermes Lúcio (Divine Sound Barrier):

Lasts 20 seconds

Always able to jump again after jumping off a wall

Boop can always knock enemies into walls for extra damage and a short stun

Attack and move speed greatly increased

Infinite ammo

That’s all the hero changes in Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus mode. This game mode works like the regular deathmatch, where you must earn the most eliminations before the timer ends. However, there’s an interesting little twist. The entire match will be “hosted” by Junker Queen, so instead of hearing Athena’s voice, you’ll listen to Junker Queen commenting on the game every time something significant happens, like starting the match, you getting in first place, losing first place, or even getting close to winning.

The most adrenaline-inducing part of this game mode has to be the music. As the player with the most eliminations is close to reaching the 20 elimination mark, the music will start to change into an upbeat battle theme, as if encouraging everyone to do their best to turn the tables around while they still can. If you manage to win first place, congrats! You’re one step closer to completing one of the Battle of Olympus challenges to unlock the free Winged Victory Mercy skin.

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023