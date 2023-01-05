The Battle of Olympus event in Overwatch 2 introduces a new deathmatch that enables players to play as if they’re gods in the game, thanks to supercharged ultimates and power-ups available throughout the map. The best thing about this event? Players can finally get their hands on the Winged Victory Mercy skin for free. Of course, like the previous Winter Wonderland event, you’ll need to put some effort into unlocking this skin. Here’s how to get the Winged Victory Mercy skin for free in Overwatch 2!

How to Get the Winged Victory Mercy Skin for Free in Overwatch 2

To unlock the free Winged Victory skin for Mercy, you must complete six Battle of Olympus challenges. Each challenge can be completed by participating in the Battle of Olympus game mode in the Arcade section. Most challenges require you to earn final blows with certain heroes, but you don’t need to worry because earning eliminations or final blows in this mode is easier than in quick-play matches. This is because the ultimate of each hero has been enhanced, making them more potent than ever. In addition, since you’re playing on a smaller map, you won’t have to spend most of your time looking for enemies and walking from spawn. Here is a list of all the challenges you can complete to get the free Winged Victory Mercy skin.

Olympian Champion : Win 10 games in Battle for Olympus

: Win 10 games in Battle for Olympus Nectar of the Gods : Pick up 5 ultimate charge power-ups

: Pick up 5 ultimate charge power-ups Blessing of Hephaestus : Pick up 20 over health power-ups

: Pick up 20 over health power-ups Voice of Hades : Earn 25 final blows while playing as Hades Pharah during her ultimate

: Earn 25 final blows while playing as Hades Pharah during her ultimate Voice of Medusa : Earn 25 final blows while playing as Medusa Widowmaker during her ultimate

: Earn 25 final blows while playing as Medusa Widowmaker during her ultimate Voice of the Cyclops : Earn 25 final blows while playing as Cyclops Roadhog during his ultimate

: Earn 25 final blows while playing as Cyclops Roadhog during his ultimate Voice of Poseidon : Earn 25 final blows with Poseidon Ramattra during his ultimate

: Earn 25 final blows with Poseidon Ramattra during his ultimate Voice of the Minotaur : Earn 25 final blows while playing as Minotaur Reinhardt during his ultimate

: Earn 25 final blows while playing as Minotaur Reinhardt during his ultimate Voice of Zeus : Earn 25 final blows while playing as Zeus Junker Queen during her ultimate

: Earn 25 final blows while playing as Zeus Junker Queen during her ultimate Voice of Hermes : Earn 25 final blows with Hermes Lucio during his ultimate

: Earn 25 final blows with Hermes Lucio during his ultimate Sentinel of Hades : Earn 300 final blows while playing as Hades Pharah

: Earn 300 final blows while playing as Hades Pharah Acolyte of Medusa : Earn 300 final blows while playing as Medusa Widowmaker

: Earn 300 final blows while playing as Medusa Widowmaker Scion of Cyclops : Earn 300 final blows while playing as Cyclops Roadhog

: Earn 300 final blows while playing as Cyclops Roadhog Pride of Poseidon : Earn 300 final blows while playing as Poseidon Ramattra

: Earn 300 final blows while playing as Poseidon Ramattra Master of Minotaurs : Earn 300 final blows while playing as Minotaur Reinhardt

: Earn 300 final blows while playing as Minotaur Reinhardt Zeus’s Favorite Child : Earn 300 final blows while playing as Zeus Junker Queen

: Earn 300 final blows while playing as Zeus Junker Queen Herald of Hermes : Earn 300 final blows while playing as Hermes Lucio

: Earn 300 final blows while playing as Hermes Lucio Winged Victory: Complete 6 Battle for Olympus challenges

Keep in mind that these challenges don’t have to be completed in order. Since only seven heroes are available in this mode, the fastest way to unlock the skin is to play the hero you’re most comfortable with. You can track the progress of each quest by heading to Battle Pass, selecting Challenges, and clicking on the Event tab. Upon completing six challenges, the Winged Victory Mercy skin will automatically be available in your Hero Gallery. Given how rare this skin is right now, completing these challenges would be worth it. Good luck!

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023