How to Get The Batman (2022) Suit in Arkham Knight

Image: WB Games

After being mistakenly revealed a month ago and for the delight of those looking for a new excuse to dive headfirst into the Arkham series once more, the Batsuit Robert Pattinson’s Brune Wayne wears in The Batman (2022) will finally officially arrive at Batman: Arkham Knight.

But when will the suit arrive? And once it does, how can you get it? Here’s how to get the Robert Pattinson The Batman (2022) Batsuit in Arkham Knight.

How to Get the Robert Pattinson The Batman (2022) Suit in Arkham Knight

The batsuit from The Batman will be released as a day one DLC for the Arkahm Knight port featured in the Batman: Arkham Trilogy and can acquired by simply downloading it. The Trilogy will be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on December 1, 2023, and feature (like the Arkham Collection currently available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC) ports of all three main Arkham games.

Will The Batman (2022) Suit be Available on Other Platforms?

Yes. The Batman’s batsuit is set to become available for the other versions of Batman Arkham Knight, although its release date was not revealed. No more information was given regarding the new batsuit, so we still don’t know if it will be available for free like it’s the case for the Arkham Trilogy, or if players will need to purchase it individually.

How to Equip The Batman 2022 Suit in Arkham Knight

After downloading the DLC, you will be able to equip the new suit in Batman: Arkham Knight by first playing through the main story until you reach the part where Batman calls for the Batsuit Version 8.03.

Once the suit arrives and you equip it, head to Showcase and then to Players before browsing through the selection of suits available for the Dark Knight and selecting the Batman 2022 Suit. After making your choice, simply return to the game to explore Gotham while donning the new cowl.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2023