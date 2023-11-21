How to Get Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Alpha Access

Image: Rocksteady

The upcoming superhero shooter Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting a closed alpha test, and you can see a slice of Metropolis for yourself on both PC and consoles. It’s a limited test ahead of the game’s planned launch on February 2, 2024, but there’s still a lot to see.

The closed alpha tech test offers a “smaller, specific section of the campaign” and isn’t representative of the final product according to publisher Warner Bros. Still, a tech test this close to launch is basically a demo. You know the drill by this point.

How to Play the Suicide Squad Closed Alpha

To get a chance to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League early, all you have to do is register for the closed alpha tech test on the Suicide Squad site. Just log in with your WB account and you’re set! You’ll need to sign an NDA if you’re chosen to participate (although footage is all but sure to leak online anyway) and there are a super limited number of spots up for grabs. Also, remember that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is skipping last-gen consoles, but you can register on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Suicide Squad KTJL Alpha Schedule

The Suicide Squad alpha will begin on Thursday, November 30 at 6am PT and run through Monday, December 4 at 12am PT. That gives players a solid weekend to test out the game’s systems and mechanics. Rocksteady hasn’t said when invites will be sent out to the lucky participants who are chosen for the tech test, but we’d imagine that emails will start hitting players’ inboxes early next week.

Rocksteady has begun to show off more of Suicide Squad in a new series called Suicide Squad Insider, detailing the game’s story, world, and mechanics. Roughly 20 minutes of gameplay were shown in the first episode of Suicide Squad Insider, and this is the part of the game that will most likely be available during the closed alpha test.

Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is still set to launch on February 2, 2024 (after a lengthy delay), so there’s still a chance for an open beta test to give everyone a chance to check out the game before launch. This still hasn’t been officially announced by Rocksteady, but a closed alpha test is usually a good sign that more tests are on the way in the near future. It’s a live service game after all, so the developers will want the servers to be as strong as possible for the launch window. Keep an eye on Rocksteady’s social media pages for more updates.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023