All Characters and Voice Actors in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Image: Rocksteady Studios

From comics to movies to shows and even video games, Suicide Squad is something that has been around for a while now. With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, many are wondering who the voice actors are and what characters are in the cast. Since the release date for the game is getting closer, here is the cast of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Cast, Explained

From the new trailer, we know that a lot of familiar and new faces are showing up in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Here is the full list so far of characters that will be in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League:

Related: Will Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Have a Battle Pass? Explained

Amanda Walker

Batman

Brainiac

Captain Boomerang

Deadshot

Flash

Gizmo

Green Lantern

Hack

Harley Quinn

King Shark

Lex Luther

Penguin

Superman

Wonder Woman

There will likely be more characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but these are the confirmed characters we know about right now. We also know that Boomerang, King Shark, Deadshot, and Harley Quinn will be playable in single and multiplayer.

All Confirmed Voice Actors in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Cast

As for voice actors, we don’t know as much. However, there are a few voice actors we do know, and they are famous voice actors that have done fantastic work in the past. Here are all the confirmed voice actors for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Cast:

Harley Quinn – Tara Strong

Amanda Waller – Debra Wilson

Batman – Kevin Conroy

Tianna Cortez – Krizia Bajos

Captain Boomerang – Liam McIntyre

Wonder Woman – Susan Eisenberg

King Shark – Samoa Joe

That is everything we know right now, but there will be more information as the release date gets closer. Be sure to check back in for more information.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023