Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Have Co-Op? Multiplayer Explained

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a brand new title from Rocksteady Studios, the developers that brought us the beloved Arkham Knight games. While it will take place in the Arkhamverse, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a very different game from the Arkham Knight games in that it has co-op and multiplayer.

Co-Op and Multiplayer in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Explained

Similar to Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has four playable characters. You can play any character you’d like in online co-op. You and three other friends can play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League together, but call your main quick because you can’t all be Harley Quinn.

We know that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League does not support couch co-op. This news is sad since couch co-op would be really fun and is becoming more of a dying thing.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will also support cross-play, which means you can play multiplayer on PlayStation while your friend is on Xbox. Unfortunately, though, the game will only be available on current-gen consoles which are PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S and PC.

You can also enjoy this new DC looter shooter solo. If you like playing games alone, bots will fill out your team in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. You’ll be able to switch between characters before missions so you can try any character in the game.

When Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League officially comes out, we’ll have more information on exactly how to play with your friends, but for now, know that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an online co-op and single-player experience.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023