Warner Bros. Games Montréal’s Gotham Knights puts players in the shoes of Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood as they fight to save Gotham and uncover a conspiracy that originated at the very heart of the now in-mourning City. But does Gotham Knights takes place in the same universe as the Arkham series? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s whether or not Gotham Knights takes place in the Arkhamverse.

Does Gotham Knights Take Place in the Arkhamverse?

To put it simply, no, Gotham Knights does not take place on Arkhamverse. Instead being featured, in a way similar to Marvel’s Spider-Man, in its own universe. With that said, although Gotham Knights is not connected to the Arkahmverse in any shape or form, the game does features a few nods to the acclaimed Arkham series, as well as its own take on some of its best mechanics, thus allowing fans of the series to feel at home.

Is a New Arkham Game in Development?

Fortunately to the fans of the franchise, Rocksteady Studios’ upcoming action title Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be featured in the same universe as the series.

The game is set to take place sometime after the event’s featured on the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham Knight and will follow Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark as they must do the impossible, head to Metropolis and, as the title says, kill the world’s biggest superheroes. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to be released in 2023.

Now that you know whether or not Gotham Knights takes place in the Arkhamverse, don’t forget to also check out how to level up quickly and use Smoke Bombs in the game.

You can play Gotham Knights right now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.

- This article was updated on October 22nd, 2022